All It Took Was a Traffic Jam for Joe Biden Supporters to Turn on Him: 'He Thinks He's a King'

It’s no secret that the Washington Post and leftist readers have made excuses for every bad move Joe Biden has made, from Hunter Biden to Ukraine and everything in between.

To the outside viewer, the Washington Post-Biden bond seemed unbreakable.

But, according to the New York Post, the love affair hit the rocks Tuesday when Joe Biden committed the unforgivable sin — he held up traffic.

Biden’s motorcade shut down the Beltway, one of the busiest roads in the Washington, D.C., area, causing significant traffic disruptions during rush hour.

The roads were shut down to allow Biden’s motorcade to travel uninterrupted to an upscale fundraiser event in Chevy Chase, Maryland.

The shutdown reportedly caused backups and disruption for over five miles, leaving Washington residents, including readers of the Washington Post, fuming. A short piece about the situation received over 140 comments.

The New York Post reposted some of the hilarious complaints from disgruntled Washington Post readers.

One reader wrote: “4 hours of my life I can’t get back. This has single-handedly cost my capital D Democrat vote for you Sleepy Uncle Joe … If Der Oranj Furor wins by one vote, you know what cost you the election.”

Another reader commented, “Why not take the 7-mile most direct route? Because he thinks he’s a king.”

And yet another complained that Biden “is so out of touch with us ‘Unwashed’ that he didn’t even know what Rush Hour is let alone when it is.”

This reader had a great idea: “He likes to ride his bike so let Joe pedal away on backroads.”

Forget about political scandals, economic woes or unidentified flying objects; the thing that finally got Washington residents to collectively lose their minds is having to spend a few hours bumper-to-bumper in rush hour traffic.

It’s funny how the people who are the first to lecture you about “privilege” turn into world-class whiners the moment their comfort is slightly challenged.

Where is this outrage for the people along the southern border, who were encroached upon by over 211,401 illegal immigrants in April alone?

Or the people from East Palestine, Ohio, whom the media and the Biden administration seem to have forgotten. We’re betting those guys would be thrilled if their only problem was getting stuck in traffic for a few hours.

Since Biden rarely leaves home for anything other than fundraisers, issues like this might not happen often enough for Washington residents to want to break up with Joe just yet.

But the change of tone suggests that the honeymoon period may finally be over.

