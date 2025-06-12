It Took Years, But a Federal Officer Finally Put Kim Kardashian in Her Place - She Shouldn't Have Messed with ICE

Celebrities never let a good political issue go unaddressed, no matter how much the rest of the country wishes they would keep their mouths shut.

Amid the rioting and chaos unfolding in Los Angeles stemming from Immigration and Customs Enforcement trying to conduct deportation raids there, Kim Kardashian decided to give her two cents, only to be rebuked and have her nonsensical take dismantled by Assistant Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security Tricia McLaughlin.

Kardashian posted an Instagram story about the ICE raids.

It was subsequently reposted to social media platform X Wednesday.

Here, the socialite and businesswoman almost got it right, but quickly fell into the typical leftist talking points about illegal immigrants, as she believed the people being targeted are just honest and hardworking folks who are trying to provide a better life for their families.

“When we’re told that ICE exists to keep our country safe and remove violent criminals – great. But when we witness innocent, hardworking people being ripped from their families in inhumane ways, we have to speak up. We have to do what’s right.” Kardashian wrote.

Kim Kardashian speaks out against ICE amid their mass deportation raids in LA: “When we witness innocent, hardworking people being ripped from their families in inhumane ways, we have to speak up. We have to do what’s right.” pic.twitter.com/gwzsneXCjV — Pop Base (@PopBase) June 11, 2025

She continued, “Growing up in LA, I’ve seen how deeply immigrants are woven into the fabric of this city. They are our neighbors, friends, classmates, coworkers, and family. No matter where you fall politically, it’s clear that our communities thrive because of the contributions of immigrants.”

Are you sick of celebrities talking politics? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 100% (775 Votes) No: 0% (2 Votes)

She ended telling her followers, “We can’t turn a blind eye when fear and injustice keep people from living their lives freely and safely. There HAS to be a BETTER way.”

In typical celebrity virtue-signaling fashion, Kardashian made all the hollow, shallow pleas that don’t amount to much in execution, as she offers no alternative to ICE deporting all the people who are residing in this country illegally.

Does she plan on adopting these people? Maybe they should come live with her, given that her net worth is well over a billion dollars.

McLaughlin fired back, asking, “which one of these convicted child molesters, murderers, drug traffickers and rapists would you like to stay in the county? These are just a few of the convicted illegal criminals who have been picked up in the last 72 hours.”

She posted the mug shots of four men with charges ranging from homicide and burglary to child molestation, drug trafficking, and battery.

.@KimKardashian, which one of these convicted child molesters, murderers, drug traffickers and rapists would you like to stay in the county? These are just a few of the convicted illegal criminals who have been picked up in the last 72 hours. https://t.co/bauJUKbulk pic.twitter.com/VAtpNwHmeD — Tricia McLaughlin (@TriciaOhio) June 11, 2025

What does Kardashian think is happening?

Does she really think ICE is the American Gestapo, sent to target innocent good people just trying to live their lives?

THANK YOU to our heroic law enforcement . In the face of rioter violence & disrespect they stand with dignity and patriotism. Americans can be so proud of these brave men and women. 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/yqObyTekvx — Tricia McLaughlin (@TriciaOhio) June 11, 2025

Celebrities have an amplified voice, but that doesn’t mean it’s a well-informed one.

Kardashian lives one of the most comfortable lives of anyone on Earth, thanks in part to the work ICE does.

Her post just shows how far removed from reality her views are.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.