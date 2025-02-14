Top ABC News Figure Abruptly Exits the Company After HR Starts Investigating

A top ABC News figure has parted ways with the company after an internal investigation, according to news reports.

Joshua Hoyos, the ABC New York bureau chief, “abruptly exited the network,” according to Oliver Darcy, who publishes a newsletter about the media.

Hoyos, 32, had been with the company for more than 10 years.

Darcy wrote that the departure followed a human resources department “investigation into his behavior, I’m told.”

At the time of his exit, Hoyos had been suspended by the network, the New York Post reported.

ABC News NY bureau chief Joshua Hoyos abruptly exits after HR probe into his behavior: report https://t.co/Yu8Kj0xfiI pic.twitter.com/sGOi2fB9ey — New York Post (@nypost) February 13, 2025

Hoyos “has not publicly responded to inquiries regarding his departure,” according to the Post.

He had held various positions at ABC since he started as an intern on “Good Morning America” in 2012.

His titles included weekend assignment manager and network news assignment manager before he was named New York bureau chief in 2022.

Do you ever watch ABC? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 5% (185 Votes) No: 95% (3199 Votes)

ABC is one of several TV networks that have been suffering financial troubles and declining ratings in recent months.

NewNation’s Paula Froelich reported that ABC, NBC, CBS, and CNN have all recently announced layoffs “as networks try to retain viewers and fight new media for eyeballs.”

But ABC has been especially hard hit.

Froelich reported that “morale is down” at the network, particularly since they had to write a check for $15 million toward President Donald Trump’s presidential library fund “to settle a defamation lawsuit over [“Good Morning America” host George] Stephanopoulos’ inaccurate on-air assertion that the president-elect had been found civilly liable for raping writer E. Jean Carroll.”

That financial hit resulted in layoffs, which, in turn, created resentment, according to the report.

An unnamed source inside the company said Stephanopolous and his two co-hosts, Robin Roberts and Michael Strahan have become “literally the most hated people in the building right now.”

“People who have contracts coming up are being offered a measly two percent raise … while ABC pays out a Stephanopolous mistake and keeps the anchor salaries at astronomical numbers,” the source told Froelich.

“Now producers are doing the work of two people… with one paycheck,” the source continued.

“While the rest of us suffer, [the GMA anchors] are all so well paid. Two of them [Roberts and Strahan] only work four days a week and have insane vacation days,” the source explained.

“It’s like they’re still living in 2020 while the rest of us reap the consequences — and they’re not even number one anymore.”

“A rep for ABC News didn’t return emails for comment,” Froelich added.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.