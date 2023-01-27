Parler Share
News

Top Author Infuriates Transgender Community with Single Piece of Advice About Looking in the Mirror

 By Bryan Chai  January 27, 2023 at 1:20pm
Parler Share

Few things in modern media have been more dizzying than watching once-beloved “Harry Potter” author J.K. Rowling become public enemy No. 1 in some people’s eyes because of her stringent belief that men are men and women are women.

Rowling became a highly public target of vitriol from the far left, and LGBT activists in particular, in 2019, when she criticized the firing of a researcher who, among other things, said “it is impossible to change sex.”

“Dress however you please,” she tweeted at the time. “Call yourself whatever you like. Sleep with any consenting adult who’ll have you. Live your best life in peace and security. But force women out of their jobs for stating that sex is real?”

The author soon found herself on the front lines of the battle over transgender rights.

Rowling, a domestic violence survivor, explained in a 2020 blog post that she feared “the new trans activism” was “offering cover to predators.”

Trending:
19-Foot Great White Shark Decapitates Diver in Front of Horrified Fishermen in Mexico

“When you throw open the doors of bathrooms and changing rooms to any man who believes or feels he’s a woman … then you open the door to any and all men who wish to come inside,” she wrote.

In 2021, the author tweeted that “hundreds of trans activists have threatened to beat, rape, assassinate and bomb me.”

But Rowling hasn’t backed down.

Do you agree with J.K. Rowling?

On Wednesday, she called out the “misogyny” of men trying to dictate what women should tolerate.

“Men defining what a woman is, what women should and shouldn’t fear, what women should and shouldn’t say, what rights women should be fine with giving up and, of course, what constitutes ‘real’ misogyny: get a bloody mirror,” she said on Twitter. “That’s real misogyny, looking right back at you.”

It was a powerful condemnation of transgender extremism.

Why is she, a woman, being attacked for simply stating men can’t have periods, or get pregnant, or menstruate? Why do men think they have the right to silence her as she speaks out against the invasion of spaces for women and girls by members of the opposite sex?

Related:
Colorado Court Rules Against Christian Baker Jack Phillips - But His Plan Is Already in Motion

Rowling’s resistance to the far left’s transgender movement has made her persona non grata in certain circles.

For example, the forthcoming “Harry Potter” video game “Hogwarts Legacy” has come under fire for being associated with Rowling despite her complete lack of involvement aside from creating the source material.

Although she is a liberal feminist, angry “Harry Potter” fans lament on social media that she has become some sort of far-right figure.

More anger followed her tweet Wednesday.

Rowling became a household name with the popularity of the “Harry Potter” children’s book series, the first of which was released in the U.S. in September 1998.

While the “Potter” books ended in 2007, their popularity has sprung into countless media offshoots, including movies, video games and plays.

Rowling has written other books, under her name and the pseudonym Robert Galbraith.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , , ,
Parler Share
Bryan Chai
Sr. Editor / Sr. Writer
Bryan Chai has written news and sports for The Western Journal for more than five years and has produced more than 1,300 stories. He specializes in the NBA and NFL as well as politics.
Bryan Chai has written news and sports for The Western Journal for more than five years and has produced more than 1,300 stories. He specializes in the NBA and NFL as well as politics. He graduated with a BA in Creative Writing from the University of Arizona. He is an avid fan of sports, video games, politics and debate.
Birthplace
Hawaii
Education
Class of 2010 University of Arizona. BEAR DOWN.
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English, Korean
Topics of Expertise
Sports, Entertainment, Science/Tech




LeBron James' On-Court Temper Tantrum Draws Groveling Official Response from NBA Referees' Union
'#NFLRigged' Trends After Refs Grant Bizarre Redo in AFC Championship Game: 'That's Insane'
Popular 90's Child Actor Has Sights Set on Adam Schiff's Seat: Report
Kanye West Named Suspect in Battery Investigation
LeBron James Falls to the Floor After Ref Doesn't Rule His Way, Has Midcourt Meltdown in Front of Thousands
See more...

Conversation