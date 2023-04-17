Top Biden Adviser Quits White House as He Plots His Own Run for Office: Report

A top adviser to President Joe Biden resigned last week in preparations to run for a vacant congressional seat in Rhode Island.

Gabe Amo, special assistant to Biden and deputy director of the White House Office of Intergovernmental Affairs, resigned from his position to run for Congress following the retirement of Rhode Island Democratic Rep. David Cicilline, The Washington Post reported.

Amo has been working with the Biden administration, focusing on working with local leaders on legislative initiatives, as well as dealing with domestic issues like mass shootings.

“He was the heart and soul of our operation who approached every task, big or small, with the attitude of, ‘Give me a shovel and show me where to dig,’” Julie Chavez Rodriguez, the White House director of the Office of Intergovernmental Affairs, told The Post in a statement.

“His commitment to public service and the President is second to none.”

Amo will join several other likely Democratic contenders in the special election primary to take over Rode Island’s First Congressional District, which covers eastern Rhode Island, according to The Post.

Lt. Gov. Sabina Matos, Providence City Councilman John Goncalves, former state Rep. Aaron Regunberg and numerous other state legislators are expected to vie for the seat.

Cicilline announced his resignation in February to head the Rhode Island Foundation, and will be vacating his seat in May.

The congressman, and former mayor of Providence, Rhode Island, was first elected in 2011 and served on the House Judiciary Subcommittee on Antitrust, Commercial and Administrative Law.

“For more than a decade, the people of Rhode Island entrusted me with a sacred duty to represent them in Congress, and it is a responsibility I put my heart and soul into every day to make life better for the residents and families of our state,” Cicilline told The Boston Globe.

“The chance to lead the Rhode Island Foundation was unexpected, but it is an extraordinary opportunity to have an even more direct and meaningful impact on the lives of residents of our state.”

Neither Amo nor Cicilline immediately responded to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

