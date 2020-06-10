In all likelihood, shutdowns of the economy and of public events were pretty good to former Vice President Joe Biden.

Aside from his masked foray into the world on Memorial Day and other limited availability, Biden has essentially remained confined within the walls of his Delaware house and basement for months.

This might help explain why Trump doesn’t like to wear a mask in public. Biden today. pic.twitter.com/9l1gw1ljBE — Brit Hume (@brithume) May 25, 2020

That works for a candidate who is bad at campaigning.

TRENDING: Video Captures Crazed BLM Protester Scream at Drivers, Things Get Scary for 1 Woman

Prior to shutdowns in response to the coronavirus, Biden’s campaign was marred by his gaffes and his apparent lapses in judgment and memory.

Biden’s assault on coherent speech has continued from his home as the campaign moved digital, but the coronavirus and now nationwide civil unrest has also kept President Donald Trump sidelined, too, as he works to navigate the country through its current crises.

President Donald Trump, though, can’t wait to get back out onto the trail and interact with his supporters.

Meanwhile, Biden’s handlers, according to a report, would rather he continue his home-based campaign, where they at least have some level of control over him.

Do you think President Trump will be re-elected? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 100% (247 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

Fox News reported that Biden surrogate, former Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe, and other supporters of the presumptive Democratic nominee, would prefer if he continued to shelter in place.

In a videoconference with Virginia Democrats over the weekend, McAuliffe stated clearly that Biden is better set to remain where he is.

“People say all the time, ‘Oh, we got to get the vice president out of the basement,'” McAuliffe told members of the Norfolk City Democratic Committee.

“He’s fine in the basement. Two people see him a day: his two body people. That’s that. Let Trump keep doing what Trump’s doing.”

“It’s hard for the vice president to break through,” McAuliffe added. “You’ve got the COVID crisis. He’s not a governor, doesn’t have the National Guard. He’s not the president, doesn’t have the briefing room.”

RELATED: Joe Biden Announces Campaign To Censor Trump, Other Conservatives on Facebook

“He needs to come out strategically. And when he says something like he did on race relations two days ago, it needs to have a big impact — thoughtful, and that’s what we’re preferring that he actually do at the time,” the Democrat said.

McAuliffe added that the Biden campaign is using its downtime to play catch-up with Trump’s massive digital campaign, according to Fox News.

But while Trump and conservatives dominate social media, the president is still itching to begin resuming his massive rallies.

Politico reported the Trump campaign is set to begin holding big campaign rallies by the end of this month.

In contrast to Biden hiding away in his basement for three months, Trump has guided the country through a living nightmare, and has no plans to remain sidelined any longer.

Biden, unable to break through digitally thus far, is going to have to compete with a sitting president who is a master on the campaign trail both in-person and online.

Apparently that is how Democrats would like to see the campaign play out, though.

The idea seems to be that President Trump, who has taken a never-ending beating from the media amid the nation’s crises, is behind in the polls, and all Biden has to do is protect his purported polling lead.

We will see how the strategy plays out when Biden and Trump face each other on the debate stage, if Biden is indeed nominated.

Voters, who have seen their lives and their finances ravaged by the impact of the shutdowns, might not identify too well with a candidate who cannot speak coherently and is still, at least from an optics standpoint, afraid to come out of his basement.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.