Top Border Reporter Reveals 'One of the Largest Mass Illegal Crossings We Have Ever Seen' Just Occurred

A Fox News reporter who has made a name for himself in recent years with his coverage of the porous U.S. border with Mexico said on social media that on Sunday night he witnessed “One of the largest mass illegal crossings we have ever seen.”

Fox News national correspondent Bill Melugin posted video of the illegal crossing Monday morning on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter.

“BREAKING: One of the largest mass illegal crossings we have ever seen took place in Eagle Pass, TX this morning, w/ Border Patrol sources telling us over 2,200 people crossed there since midnight,” he wrote.

“It happened right next to the port of entry, as illegal immigrants continue to ignore Biden admin messaging of ‘do not come’, & do not fear the promised ‘consequences’ for crossing illegally. Videos from source in MX & our FOX drone team on US side.”

Melugin added four videos to the post, as seen below.

The videos appeared to confirm that at least hundreds, if not thousands, of illegal border crossers were involved in the event.

In less than two hours, Melugin’s post had already been liked over 3,000 times and re-posted nearly as often.

In addition to the likes and re-posts, a number of other X users — including Mr. X himself, CEO Elon Musk — were quick to reply to Melugin’s post as well.

“Most people don’t understand that this is not a case of people from Mexico entering the US, but anyone from Earth,” Musk wrote in response to Melugin.

The “border czar” is on it: https://t.co/kzwkBFUMWN — Doug Powers (@ThePowersThatBe) September 18, 2023

Likely close to none of these thousands upon thousands of illegal crossers, especially the military-aged males, are eligible for asylum under our laws. Those who truly are asylum eligible are suffering the consequences for the overrun and backlog caused by this. This is cruel.… — Cindy Simpson (@Simpsonreport) September 18, 2023

Meanwhile, President Joe Biden’s administration has been selling off materials previously purchased to build a wall along portions of the U.S. border with Mexico.

In addition, a chief border patrol agent in Vermont noted earlier this month that illegal border crossings into the U.S. from Canada in 2023 were already higher than “the last 10 years combined.”

