Georgia wide receiver Colbie Young has been suspended after he was charged with assaulting a pregnant woman.

Young was arrested early Tuesday on misdemeanor charges of battery and assault on an unborn child, according to ESPN.

“He’s been suspended indefinitely until this legal matter is resolved,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said. “We can’t really comment any further on the specifics of it, but I had a good meeting with him this morning. We’re committed to continuing to educate our players and do the best job we can of making sure they understand the serious nature of these incidents.”

“It’s very unfortunate, but we want to be responsible in decision-making on and off the field. This is obviously a really tough situation,” he said.

The Binghamton, New York, native was released on a $3,800 bond.

A police report said the woman involved in the incident, who identified herself as Young’s ex-girlfriend, said she went to his apartment where the two argued “after she found out he was on the phone with another woman,” according to The New York Times.

She said Young grabbed her by the arm, pulled her out of the room, returned to his bedroom and locked the door.

The confrontation took place, the report said, after the woman received a phone call. Young then emerged from his bedroom and “picked her up and began to squeeze her torso and abdomen very hard.”

The woman “had a bruise and discoloration on the bottom right side of her chest where it meets the abdomen. She also had redness on her right flank. No injuries were noted on the arm where she said Mr. Young grabbed her.”

Young told police the two had argued, but he never grabbed the woman.

“Colbie Young was arrested last night after he asked his ex-girlfriend to leave his apartment,” Kim Stephens, the attorney for Young, said in a statement.

“He did not make physical contact with her in any way that could ever be considered a crime. I expect Mr. Young to be fully exonerated once our investigation is complete and the truth revealed,” he said.

Smart noted Georgia’s program has had issues with its players having legal problems.

“When you have 130 17 to 23 year olds, you’re going to have issues,” Smart said. “It’s not going to be perfect, and I certainly recognize we’ve got to do a better job. But it’s hard. It’s hard on our staff because we’ve got really good kids, and we’ve got really good people, man,” according to the Athens Banner-Herald.

“You just want them to make better decisions as men off the field. And, you know, I take a lot of responsibility for that. It’s tough, but that’s the cost of leadership,” he said, according to ESPN.

“You’re going to be judged by the people you lead, and you’ve got to stand up and face it and do right by the kids and keep trying to find a better way. I mean, we’re constantly trying to find a better way to make a difference, and that’s in everything we do in our organization,” he said.

