Top Company Caves, Resumes Advertisements on Ingraham’s Show

Ace Hardware resumed airing ads on Laura Ingraham’s Fox News program this week, reversing an earlier decision to pull its spots in response to the controversy involving Parkland shooting survivor David Hogg.
The Wire reported that Ace had joined a number of advertisers for “The Ingraham Angle” that chose to pull their ads in response to a tweet the Fox News host posted late last month making fun of Hogg.
In the March 28 tweet in question, Ingraham dinged the 17-year-old for “whining” about not being accepted to some California universities, including UCLA.
In a statement released on Thursday, Ace said, “Advertising on any network or show, is in no way an endorsement from Ace of the content contained or spoken within that program.”
The company added, “We appreciate the different points of view from our customers, and believe people should be treated with respect and civility.”
Hogg had reacted to Ingraham’s tweet by calling on his over 700,000 followers on Twitter to pick one of her top advertisers and contact them.
Pick a number 1-12 contact the company next to that #
Top Laura Ingraham Advertisers
1. @sleepnumber
2. @ATT
3. Nutrish
4. @Allstate & @esurance
5. @Bayer
6. @RocketMortgage Mortgage
7. @LibertyMutual
8. @Arbys
9. @TripAdvisor
10. @Nestle
11. @hulu
12. @Wayfair
— David Hogg (@davidhogg111) March 29, 2018
CNN Money reported that the liberal group Media Matters gave Hogg the advertisers information.
According to The Wrap, many of the companies the high school student listed (and more) announced they were pulling their ads from Ingraham’s program, including Allstate, TripAdvisor, Bayer, Hulu, Liberty Mutual, Office Depot, Johnson & Johnson and Sleep Number.
One prominent advertiser that did not join the boycott was MyPillow.
The company’s CEO Mike Lindell tweeted that he did not take down his ads, nor did he intend to do so.
I did not take my advertising down from @IngrahamAngle and @FoxNews, nor do I intend to. @seanhannity
— Mike Lindell (@realMikeLindell) April 2, 2018
After Ace reversed its decision to boycott Ingraham’s program, some, including the chairman of the Democratic Coalition Jon Cooper, called for a boycott of the company.
It turns out @AceHardware is the place for bigotry after all! 😡
Ace has REVERSED its decision to stop advertising on Laura Ingraham’s show, exactly one week after it announced it would part ways w/ the Fox News host.#BoycottAceHardware #BoycottIngraham https://t.co/6Xu8IHA55Z
— Jon Cooper 🌊 (@joncoopertweets) April 13, 2018
Ingraham apologized for her offending March 28 tweet the following day writing, “For the record, I believe my show was the first to feature David immediately after that horrific shooting and even noted how ‘poised’ he was given the tragedy.”
… immediately after that horrific shooting and even noted how "poised" he was given the tragedy. As always, he’s welcome to return to the show anytime for a productive discussion. WATCH: https://t.co/5wcd00wWpd (2/2)
— Laura Ingraham (@IngrahamAngle) March 29, 2018
She added, “As always, he’s welcome to return to the show anytime for a productive discussion.”
