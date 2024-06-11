Top Conservatives Issue Warning Minutes After Hunter Biden Verdict: 'Don't Fall for It'

It was the least they could do — “literally,” as President Joe Biden might say.

When federal prosecutors won a conviction Tuesday of first son Hunter Biden on three felony gun charges around purchasing a gun illegally while in the throes of drug addiction, they managed to prove in a court of law what was painfully obvious to even a casual observer.

But as conservative candidates and commentators started warning immediately after the verdict was announced, Hunter is still under the umbrella of the president’s protection — because the president is protecting himself, too.

“Hunter Biden made millions of dollars as an unregistered foreign agent, but the DOJ doesn’t want you focused on that,” Arizona Republican congressional candidate Blake Masters wrote in an X post.

“So they gave him a smaller firearms charge, just so the Democrats can claim ‘nobody is above the law’ while covering for the Bidens’ corruption,” Masters said.

Hunter Biden made millions of dollars as an unregistered foreign agent, but the DOJ doesn’t want you focused on that. So they gave him a smaller firearms charge, just so the Democrats can claim “nobody is above the law” while covering for the Bidens’ corruption. — Blake Masters (@bgmasters) June 11, 2024

Those are not empty words.

Reams of evidence and congressional testimony from former Hunter Biden business partners have shown that his father spent his time as vice president as the principal product being pimped by Hunter Biden in an influence-peddling scheme that spanned the globe.

Should the Biden family face more criminal charges? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 100% (1653 Votes) No: 0% (4 Votes)

Adversaries of the United States, principally China, funneled millions of dollars to Hunter and his businesses, with a cut going to the “big guy” — unnamed but universally understood to be Joe Biden himself.

It was Hunter’s access to Joe that made him worth a $ 30,000-per-month payment from a Ukraine energy company, and the bag man of a money-laundering operation that included not only shell companies in the names of Biden family members but a demonstrable link to Joe Biden’s own bank account.

“Hunter Biden is a red herring,” the End Wokeness account posted. “The real person of interest in the Ukraine bribery/laundering is the Big Guy.

“We all know exactly who that is.”

Hunter Biden is a red herring. The real person of interest in the Ukraine bribery/laundering is the Big Guy. We all know exactly who that is. pic.twitter.com/LJGFlVzahK — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) June 11, 2024

HUNTER BIDEN GUILTY ON ALL 3 CHARGES Now can we put him on trial for the actual crimes people care about like the foreign bribes in China, Ukraine, and other countries that he took on behalf of Joe Biden? — DC_Draino (@DC_Draino) June 11, 2024

Investigating foreign bribery allegations that implicated the man who is now in the Oval Office is considerably different, of course, from the slam-dunk prosecution of Hunter on a charge of lying about his drug use in order to buy a gun.

The proof was literally on display for all the world to see on the photos from Hunter’s laptop. The proof was in Hunter’s own words in his inaptly titled autobiography “Beautiful Things.”

And in the Wilmington, Delaware, courtroom where Hunter was tried, it was on the witness stand as his ex-wife and ex-lovers testified to his rampant drug use around the time of the gun purchase in 2018.

Convicting the president’s son of that was about as hard as convicting him of breathing — as much as Merrick Garland’s Justice Department tried to avoid it.

But that same Justice Department — the one that has weaponized the legal system to attack former President Donald Trump — has no interest in chasing down webs of conspiracy that might ensnare the man in the White House.

As conservative commentator Charlie Kirk warned Americans in a post on X, “Hunter Biden guilty. Yawn.

“The true crimes of the Biden Crime Family remain untouched.

“This is a fake trial trying to make the Justice system appear ‘balanced.’

“Don’t fall for it.”

Hunter Biden guilty. Yawn. The true crimes of the Biden Crime Family remain untouched. This is a fake trial trying to make the Justice system appear “balanced.” Don’t fall for it. — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) June 11, 2024

Thanks to the dishonesty of the establishment media, the allegations surrounding Hunter Biden and the entire first family haven’t gotten nearly the attention they deserve.

And thanks to a Justice Department bent on protecting the Biden administration, it’s unlikely they’ll ever get the legal look they merit.

But with Hunter’s life history — and most of his anatomy — on full public view thanks to his notorious laptop, even Merrick Garland’s biased prosecutors couldn’t ignore all of his crimes. And after the collapse of a sweetheart plea bargain last year, the gun charges couldn’t go away.

But the bigger story of Biden corruption is the story Joe Biden and his team can’t allow to get out in the public arena — not with the November election getting closer by the day. So when the Biden Justice Department is protecting Hunter Biden, it’s protecting Joe Biden, too.

The president is infamous for abusing the word “literally” — as simply a means of emphasis rather than to declare something is exactly as described — but in the case of the Justice Department’s prosecutors and the wayward first son, Tuesday’s gun charges conviction might well be literally the least they could do and get away with it politically in an election year.

And it shouldn’t fool anyone.

A Note from Our Deputy Managing Editor: I heard a chilling comment the other day: “We don’t even know if an election will be held in 2024.” That wasn’t said by a conspiracy theorist or a doomsday prophet. No, former U.S. national security advisor Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn said that to the founder of The Western Journal, Floyd Brown. Gen. Flynn’s warning means that the 2024 election is the most important election for every single living American. If we lose this one to the wealthy elites who hate us, hate God, and hate what America stands for, we can only assume that 248 years of American history and the values we hold dear to our hearts may soon vanish. The end game is here, and as Benjamin Franklin said, “We must all hang together, or assuredly we shall all hang separately.” All of this means that without you, it’s over. We have the platform, the journalists, and the experience to fight back hard, but Big Tech is strangling us through advertising blacklists, shadow bans, and algorithms. Did you know that we’ve been blacklisted by 90% of advertisers? Without direct support from you, our readers, we can’t continue the fight. Can we count on your support? It may not seem like much, but a Western Journal Membership can make all the difference in the world because when you support us directly, you cut Big Tech out of the picture. They lose control. A monthly Western Journal Membership costs less than one coffee and breakfast sandwich each month, and it gets you access to ALL of our content — news, commentary, and premium articles. You’ll experience a radically reduced number of ads, and most importantly you will be vitally supporting the fight for America’s soul in 2024. We are literally counting on you because without our members, The Western Journal would cease to exist. Will you join us in the fight? Sincerely, Josh Manning Deputy Managing Editor The Western Journal

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.