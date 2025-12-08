Top Dem Drops Out of Texas Senate Race on Same Day Jasmine Crockett Is Expected to Announce Her Candidacy

Former Texas Congressman Colin Allred announced Monday that he is dropping out of the U.S. Senate race and will seek a House seat instead.

His announcement came as fellow Democrat Jasmine Crockett was expected to enter the race.

Crockett currently represents the 30th congressional district, which includes part of Dallas. That district has been redrawn under a new map adopted by the Texas legislature in August, though it still leans Democrat.

Allred, who lost to Texas Republican Sen. Ted Cruz last year by nearly 9 percentage points, had announced his candidacy for the U.S. Senate in July, but was being outraised in campaign donations by state Rep. James Talarico, a rising star within the Democratic Party, according to The Dallas Morning News.

Talarico, who entered the race in September, hauled in more than $6 million in one month following his announcement.

An October University of Houston-Texas Southern University poll found Crockett ahead in the race of current and potential Democratic Senate candidates with 31 percent support, followed by Talarico and former U.S. Rep. Beto O’Rourke each at 25 percent, while Allred garnered 13 percent backing.

In a head-to-head against just Talarico, Allred led Tallarico 46 to 42 percent, with 12 percent undecided.

On the Republican side, incumbent Sen. John Cornyn, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, and U.S. Rep. Wesley Hunt are duking it out to be their party’s nominee. Paxton is slightly ahead in the race, with 34 percent, followed by Cornyn at 33 percent, and Hunt at 22 percent, with 11 percent undecided.

Allred posted on social media on Monday, “In the past few days, I’ve come to believe that a bruising Senate Democratic primary and runoff would prevent the Democratic Party from going into this critical election unified against the danger posed to our communities and our Constitution by Donald Trump and one of his Republican bootlikkers Paxton, Cornyn or Hunt.”

“That’s why I’ve made the difficult decision to end my campaign for the U.S. Senate,” he added.

I am deeply moved by the personal stories and trust that so many Texans have placed in me. I’m forever grateful and believe it comes with heavy responsibility. That’s why I’ve made the difficult decision to end my campaign for Senate and run to represent the newly drawn CD-33. pic.twitter.com/ABCioIHDVc — Colin Allred (@ColinAllredTX) December 8, 2025

“But I’m nowhere near done serving my community and our state. Today, I’m announcing my campaign for Congress to represent the newly drawn Congressional District 33,” he said.

The 33rd district is one of the two in the Dallas-Fort Worth metro area that leans Democrat, The Texas Tribune reported.

🚨Just in: Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton (@KenPaxtonTX) has officially appealed to the U.S. Supreme Court to uphold the new Texas Congressional map for 2026 pic.twitter.com/eizOlSkIGv — The Calvin Coolidge Project (@TheCalvinCooli1) November 21, 2025

The U.S. Supreme Court ruled last week that the new map is permissible.

Crockett was scheduled to announce her plans Monday at 4:30 p.m. Central Time.

Last General Election Texas Senate Poll with Jasmine Crockett Ken Paxton vs. Jasmine Crockett:

🔴 Ken Paxton: 50% (+8)

🔵 Jasmine Crockett: 42% John Cornyn vs. Jasmine Crockett

🔴 John Cornyn: 49% (+8)

🔵 Jasmine Crockett: 41% Change Research poll (🔵) | 11/21-26 https://t.co/Jv6IJQZlNx pic.twitter.com/T4gphSNY43 — OSZ (@OpenSourceZone) December 8, 2025

Democrats must pick up a net four seats next November to regain control of the Senate.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.