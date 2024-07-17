Democratic California Rep. Adam Schiff called on President Joe Biden to leave the presidential race on Wednesday.

Schiff made a public appeal to Biden to quit the race so that a different candidate could be on the ticket against former President Donald Trump in November, the congressman told the Los Angeles Times.

He became the 21st congressional Democrat to have called upon Biden to drop out following the president’s disastrous performance in his first presidential debate against Trump in June, according to The New York Times.

Biden “has been one of the most consequential presidents in our nation’s history, and his lifetime of service as a Senator, a Vice President, and now as President has made our country better,” Schiff said in his statement to the LA Times.

“But our nation is at a crossroads,” he said. “A second Trump presidency will undermine the very foundation of our democracy, and I have serious concerns about whether the President can defeat Donald Trump in November.”

BREAKING: Schiff calls on Biden to drop out, citing ‘serious concerns’ that he can winhttps://t.co/n1VcTlimNU — Kevin Rector (@kevrector) July 17, 2024

The decision about whether to stay in the race “is President Biden’s alone,” Schiff told the outlet, adding that he thinks it is time for Biden “to pass the torch” to a different candidate and “secure his legacy of leadership.”

However, the Democrat made clear that he will still support Biden or whoever else is on the ticket in November.

Will Democrats end up replacing Biden on the ticket? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

“I will do everything I can to help them succeed,” Schiff told the Times. “There is only one singular goal: defeating Donald Trump. The stakes are just too high.”

According to Politico, the internal Democratic effort to push Biden out of the race is back on after the failed assassination attempt against Trump on Saturday altered the nation’s political landscape.

Numerous national, swing state and internal polls show that Trump is in the driver’s seat as November draws closer, prompting a major Democratic concern about Biden’s prospects and even the outcomes of key congressional races down the ballot.

Moreover, leading Democratic donors are reportedly freezing about $90 million in donations to a major pro-Biden political action committee unless or until he gets out of the race.

However, the president has so far shown no intention of stepping aside to make space for a different candidate to run against Trump, as he and his campaign have both vociferously dismissed suggestions that he should quit as an elite narrative that is out of touch with how voters feel about the president and his record.

Schiff, one of the leading promoters of the debunked Russiagate investigation into Trump, won the Democratic primary for the Senate seat currently occupied by fellow Democrat LaPhonza Butler.

Dianne Feinstein formerly occupied the seat, to which Butler was appointed by Democratic California Gov. Gavin Newsom after Feinstein died in September.

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.