Top Democrat Left 'Appalled' by Biden DHS, Says Trump Assassination Report Will Shock the Public

Democratic Sen. Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut said Americans will be “appalled and astonished” by the monumental security failures committed by the Secret Service and the Department of Homeland Security culminating in the July 13 assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump.

The rabid Trump critic made the remarks Thursday following a closed-door briefing the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee held with acting Secret Service Director Ronald Rowe.

“I think the American people are going to be shocked, astonished and appalled by what we will report to them about the failures by the Secret Service in this assassination attempt on the former president,” Blumenthal told Fox News.

“But I think they also ought to be appalled and astonished by the failure of the Department of Homeland Security to be more forthcoming, to be as candid and frank as it should be to them, in terms of providing information.”

🚨Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.), says forthcoming report on Trump assassination attempt “will absolutely shock the American people.” “I think the American people are going to be shocked, astonished & appalled by what we will report to them about the failures by the Secret… pic.twitter.com/fvyBU6UZMt — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) September 12, 2024

When pressed for details about the closed-door briefing, Blumenthal declined to elaborate.

However, the Democrat said the committee will issue an interim report very soon — though he did not provide an exact release date.

“We will have a report very, very soon that I think will absolutely shock the American people — or it should — about the lapses and lags in the protection that was afforded that day and the breakdown in communication and failure in responsibility,” he said.

Was the Trump assassination attempt a conspiracy or gross negligence? Conspiracy Gross Negligence

Conspiracy: 72% (1920 Votes) Gross Negligence: 28% (750 Votes)

As the investigation into the Trump assassination attempt has continued, it’s become clear that there were multiple levels of egregious security blunders that resulted in the horrific July 13 assassination attempt at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania.

Among the culprits are President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, who repeatedly refused multiple requests from the Trump campaign for more Secret Service protection.

Then, there are the bizarre, inexcusable series of security lapses that led to Trump getting shot in the face.

Blumenthal’s admission that the former president was not adequately protected ignited a social media frenzy.

If that libtard is saying this it must be really bad — Conservazoomer (@Conservazoomer) September 12, 2024

“If Blumenthal is saying so it must be far worse than the rest of us imagined because he’s never been anything but a shill for everything democrat and protective of the entire deep state,” one X user wrote.

If Blumenthal is saying so it must be far worse than the rest of us imagined because he’s never been anything but a shill for everything democrat and protective of the entire deep state. — @CharlesleeTX1911 (@Charles07788205) September 12, 2024

1 mistake is a fluke.

2 is a coincidence.

But 7 mistakes in a row? That means it was either intentional OR criminal negligence.

We need answers. — The Conservative Alternative (@OldeWorldOrder) September 12, 2024

At this point, the public is well aware that we cannot fully trust the “official narrative” about any major event that’s pushed by the government or the legacy media.

Hopefully, Trump will remain safe during this turbulent election season and will win back the White House, so we can make America great again.

