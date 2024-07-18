Democratic strategist James Carville on Thursday criticized the belief of some of former President Donald Trump’s backers that “God is protecting him” after surviving an assassination attempt on Saturday.

Trump survived the attempt on his life at his Pennsylvania rally after a bullet grazed his head, with some of the former president’s backers now believing that he is being protected by God, according to The New York Times. Carville, on “Politics War Room,” said he thinks this belief is “a perversion,” adding that Trump’s supporters’ religious perspective will lead to Trump destroying his enemies if re-elected.

WARNING: The following video contains vulgar language that some readers may find offensive.







“So I’ve talked on this show many times, and I thought that Trump was viewed by his supporters as a theological figure, not a secular figure. And of course, him being within an inch of having his head blown off is, to them, further proof that they were right, that God is protecting him,” Carville said. “He sent him … Do I think it’s all horses***? Of course. … Do I think it’s a perversion of everything that you can think of? Yes. Of course. … But to them, to them, this is just further proof that he was sent here by God. The fact that he was prosecuted, he was found guilty, they always do that. They always persecute the righteous. Don’t you understand that, James? They put Jesus on trial.”

“And what we don’t sufficiently understand is how central theology is to most of his supporters. Even if you’re secular, you know all the biblical stories, and they’re the only narrative that exists. And this, to them, this fits right into the biblical narrative,” he added. “In their theological view of the world, he was persecuted, they killed him, he rose again, and the final act, I hate to tell y’all, but he vanquishes all of his opponents.”

Dr. Marc Siegel said on Monday that it’s “absolutely a miracle” that Trump survived the assassination attempt, as it would likely have ended his life if he had not turned his head.

“All you people who believe in pluralism and tolerance and helping … people who are trying to make it and all the things that we believe in. We are the people to be vanquished in the name of God. … The gays, the non-whites, they’re all going to be — Trump is going to be triumphant over all of them,” Carville said. “And that’s just where we are in this little theological play that we’re in the middle of.”

Carville warned in June that if Trump secures re-election and replaces Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor, the United States will “move into a theocracy.”

“I can assure you, if Trump wins and he names a replacement for Sotomayor, it’s game, set, match,” Carville said. “There’s no more Constitution. There’s no more religious freedom. We’re now going to officially move into a theocracy. … I hear young people say, ‘Well, I don’t feel like I have a stake in this.’ Well, you got a hell of a stake coming up.”

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.