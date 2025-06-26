After New York City’s Democratic voters chose a socialist to be their standard-bearer for the upcoming mayoral election in November, national party leaders reacted with jubilance on social media.

State Rep. Zohran Mamdani cruised to an easy victory in the New York City mayoral primary, beating former state Gov. Andrew Cuomo and two others.

Rather than take President Donald Trump’s resounding win last year as a sign that they should move to the middle, liberal leadership doubled down on Mamdani.

This is not super surprising, however, when you realize that Democrats chose New Yorkers to lead their party in both houses of Congress, even though it’s one of the bluest states in America.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer posted on social media platform X that he has “known @ZohranKMamdani since we worked together to provide debt relief for thousands of beleaguered taxi drivers & fought to stop a fracked gas plant in Astoria. He ran an impressive campaign that connected with New Yorkers about affordability, fairness, & opportunity.”

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries echoed Schumer’s praise, writing: “Congratulations to Zohran Mamdani on a decisive primary victory. Assemblyman Mamdani ran a strong campaign that relentlessly focused on the economy and bringing down the high cost of living in New York City. We spoke this morning and plan to meet in Central Brooklyn shortly.”

And finally, controversial Democratic Rep. Illhan Omar of Minnesota chose to insert an Arabic phrase at the end of her post, which means “All praise is due to Allah.”

“Congratulations @ZohranKMamdani! This is an incredible victory and testament to the people powered campaign you put together,” she wrote on X. “Thank you NYC for not letting the bigots and corrupt billionaires prevail. This victory also belongs to you. As you’ll get ready for the general election, know that we will all be cheering you. Alhamdulillah!”

I’m sure this is bound to resonate with American swing-state voters on several emotional levels.

What are Democrats thinking? They seem to hate Trump so much that they won’t even take notice of why his policies are so popular.

The stances being championed here are the exact opposite of what the country voted for.

Mamdani has advocated for various far-left positions, including, but not limited to, wanting to raise the minimum wage to $30-an-hour and creating city-owned grocery stores.

He also once said he’d arrest Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on an International Criminal Court warrant, despite the ICC lacking jurisdiction.

In addition, he pushed for defunding the police and “queer liberation” and compared the radical term “globalize the intifada,” to “a desperate desire for equality and equal rights in standing up for Palestinian human rights.”

If this is the playbook Democrats want to go with, by all means, they should continue doubling down on radical policies.

This will likely result in more victories for Republicans, however, as most Americans are not on board with what Mamdani or the Democrats have to offer.

