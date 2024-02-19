In a puff piece pushing the virtues of Vice President Kamala Harris, CNN pointed out that “top Democrats” are very worried that the Biden re-election campaign is foundering on the rocks and might already be “past a point of no return” to succeed in getting Biden re-elected in November.

In its Sunday article that generally attempted to make Harris look like a vital element in Biden’s re-election campaign, CNN also featured major warnings that all is not well with party backers.

The outlet seemed desperate to claim that Harris is “integral” to Biden’s campaign despite that Harris has even worse approval ratings than her boss, who himself is the lowest rated president in modern times.

But even CNN had to note that Harris seems to be on the outside looking in and that she is attempting to assert more control over the campaign after meeting stiff resistance from Biden’s White House insiders.

According to the report, Harris is holding her own side meetings with backers and working to gather “intelligence” that can help her break through the “bubble” of the Biden campaign, so she can begin to impose her thoughts and guidance onto the 2024 campaign. CNN noted that Harris aims to “use that intelligence to push for changes in strategy and tactics that she hopes will put the ticket in better shape to win.”

Though CNN did not say it outright, this clearly shows that Harris is not being treated as an integral part of the Biden re-election campaign.

But it also appears that her efforts to hold meetings with backers at the vice presidential mansion is finding support from those who fear that Biden’s campaign is way off track.

“Multiple leading Democrats, anxious about a campaign they fear might be stumbling past a point of no return, say their conversations with Harris have been a surprising and welcome change, after months of feeling sloughed off by the White House and Biden campaign headquarters in Wilmington, Delaware,” CNN reported.

The article quoted one Democrat insider as saying that the “‘bedwetting’ complaints are running thin” and that there is serious anxiety in top Democratic circles that Biden’s campaign is not taking enough counsel from supporters.

CNN also noted that there are many Democratic insiders still pushing the notion that the White House should dump Harris from the ticket altogether and get a more popular candidate to stand beside the president.

Still, CNN’s article clearly showed that Harris’ meetings are showing deep flaws in the Biden campaign.

“But each gathering has led to her asking staff to put together more meetings, often interspersed with more calls and demands for follow-up as she digs deeper into what many feel has been going wrong,” the article insisted.

One of the interesting things about the CNN report is that it droned on for paragraph after paragraph about how wonderful Harris’ “listening meetings” have been and how she is leaving supporters feeling that they are being heard. But not once did the article prove that these many glad-handing meetings have actually resulted in any change in the Biden campaign focus.

“It definitely could be helpful,” one insider who had attended one of Harris’s meetings told CNN. But the insider added that they are still waiting to see if the meetings with Harris were actually useful. “If that was it, then it won’t be.”

In all, the article did its best to make Harris seem like a vital and important part of the Biden campaign, but actually showed that thus far she has had little influence, and she has been reduced to reaching out to others in private meetings in the hopes of finding a back door into her own re-election campaign.

But, the usefulness of Harris aside, it also showed that many top Democrats are fearful that Biden’s campaign is failing miserably to run an effective campaign that can get Joe sent back to Washington for a second term.

Harris might be walking a tightrope, too. In her effort to assert herself in a campaign organization that does not seem to value her, she could be creating a bomb that could blow up inside that very campaign by agitating top supporters who are already on shaky ground with the Biden re-election effort.

Either way, in spite of the rosy gloss this CNN story tried to put on Harris and her little meetings, it all seems to be speaking of a presidential re-election campaign that is in serious trouble.

