Top Director Tries to Mock Trump at Film Festival, Accidentally Reveals He's Totally Clueless About Tariffs

That’s a wrap, folks! It’s official: We are dealing with neither their best nor their brightest.

As has been the endlessly exhausting case since he first walked down that gilded escalator at Trump Tower in 2015 and announced himself as a presidential candidate, President Donald Trump is no stranger to insults, critiques, and barely coherent jabs from the left.

If it’s a day that ends in “y,” you can rest assured that some leftist has taken some deranged shot at the president.

That was no different Monday, when a liberal cabal of parasites gathered at a Cannes Film Festival conference, where renowned director Wes Anderson was there to discuss his new film, “The Phoenician Scheme” — or, so we were told.

Who knew we would instead be turning into a more brain-dead version of “The Daily Show“?

Anderson took time out of his conference to give his hyper-critical take on Trump’s (highly effective) tariff policies, and lo and behold it turns out that insults work much better when you actually know what you’re talking about.

The director was asked about Trump’s tariff policies — which can have a clear and tangible impact on the film industry — and Anderson fed right into what the bleating sheep at the conference wanted with his mocking response.

Too bad it made him look like a buffoon.

“The tariff is fascinating because the 100 percent tariff, I’ve never heard of a 100 percent tariff before,” Anderson began, stating the painfully obvious.

“I’m not an expert in that area of economics, but I feel that means, he’s saying he’s going to take all the money, and then what do we what do we get?” he continued. “So it’s complicated to me. … Like, can you hold up the movie in customs? It doesn’t ship that way.

“So I just don’t know. I’m not sure.”

Well, yeah, that was a given, Wes.

Wes Anderson in #Cannes mocks Donald Trump’s plan for movie tariffs. “The tariff is interesting because the 100% tariff, I’ve never heard of a 100% tariff before. I’m not an expert in that area of economics, but I feel that means he’s saying he’s going to take all the money and… pic.twitter.com/QPieiBu7jn — Variety (@Variety) May 19, 2025

This writer readily subscribes to the maxim, “I’m a genius because I know I’m not one,” and Mr. Anderson should heed similar advice.

If you’re going to take a stab at something — anything — you should really know what it is you speak of. And I’m not talking about being an encyclopedic trove of information on the subject.

We’re just talking the bare minimum.

Anderson seems to be under some bizarre assumption that tariffs imply that the government will take some portion of the proceeds from selling a product.

A tariff — to give it a far-too-simple definition — is more akin to a tax placed on top of the good itself.

Anderson seems perplexed by the 100 percent figure, but it should be basic common sense given some of the outlandish numbers we’ve seen since Trump begat “Liberation Day” tariffs to help balance world trade deficits.

China had well over 100 percent tariffs on our goods, why wasn’t Anderson worried about that government taking all the box office proceeds for the Chinese launch of “The Phoenician Scheme”?

It’s all just pandering nonsense, and Anderson would do well to take notes from a fellow titan of the industry, star actor Tom Cruise.

When Cruise was recently badgered by a similar question in South Korea, the actor politely asked to keep the conversation about the movie itself.

It was an expert demonstration of how to handle a baiting media and not alienate half of your potential viewing audience in America.

In other words, it was the exact opposite of what Wes Anderson did Monday.

