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Executives at Anthropic, OpenAI, and other AI companies are planning how to respond to “significant real-world harm caused by unsafe AI,” according to a report by Axios.
Executives at Anthropic, OpenAI, and other AI companies are planning how to respond to “significant real-world harm caused by unsafe AI,” according to a report by Axios. (sankai - stock images / Getty Images)

Top Executives Meet to Prepare for 'Catastrophic AI Event' Viewed as 'Inevitible' – Report

 By Jack Davis  October 9, 2026 at 1:17pm
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In the aftermath of a rogue Artificial Intelligence attack that raised eyebrows this summer, tech companies are planning what to do when a bigger attack raises panic, according to a new report.

Executives at Anthropic, OpenAI, and other AI companies are not only planning for how to respond to “significant real-world harm caused by unsafe AI,” but also how they and their companies will survive in a political environment where AI will become a dirty word, according to Axios.

The report said top AI leaders believe a massive, damaging attack is inevitable, with the report raising access to money, a utility shutdown, or a loss of internet connectivity as potential scenarios.

“Many AI industry insiders told Axios they believe a major event will occur in the next six to 12 months,” the report said

Officially, OpenAI said it plans for all manner of things.

“OpenAI conducts preparedness exercises where teams discuss and work through a range of potential scenarios,” a company representative who downplayed doomsday scenarios said.

“These scenarios are not treated as inevitable, but are meant to help us prepare for a variety of circumstances,” the representative said.

How concerned are you about the risk of AI technology going rogue?

Tech companies plan to push what they will label education to stave off regulation from Congress, where members are historically older and less savvy about technology.

The report noted that even if Congress wanted to shut the barn door on AI, the extent to which AI programs are already circulating would subvert an effort to issue regulations that would effectively limit the growth of AI.

In July, OpenAI revealed that some of its artificial intelligence models went rogue and hacked a startup during security testing.

The ChatGPT parent company was testing the capabilities of some of its most advanced AI models in a controlled environment when they escaped and hacked into New York City-based AI startup Hugging Face, according to OpenAI’s Tuesday post to its website.

The incident involved a combination of OpenAI models, including GPT 5.6, according to the post.

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OpenAI said the breakout was “an unprecedented cyber incident, involving state-of-the-art cyber capabilities,” according to its website.

“This incident occurred during an internal evaluation which prompts models to pursue advanced exploitation using complex cyber-attack paths, in an effort to quantify their cyber capabilities,” OpenAI said in its post.

But that incident is not alone, as noted in the report from The Atlantic.

OpenAI models hacked into Australian government records in its Medicare database while also trying the locks on the databases of at least three other government agencies.

During public testimony, OpenAI Chief Strategy Officer Jason Kwon indicated that it was likely that without the company’s admission of what took place, Australian officials would never know about the cyber invasion.

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Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
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