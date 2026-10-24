Share
News
FBI agents walk down Florida Ave between 14th street NW and 13th street NW on Aug. 13, 2025, in Washington, D.C.
FBI agents walk down Florida Ave between 14th street NW and 13th street NW on Aug. 13, 2025, in Washington, D.C. (Tasos Katopodis / Getty Images)

Top FBI Official Arrested Over Hunter Biden Laptop Case Admitted to 'Running a Shadow Government'

 By V. Saxena  October 24, 2026 at 1:24pm
Share

One of the two disgraced former senior FBI officials arrested this week for allegedly lying to Congress once admitted to having effectively run a “shadow government” within the first Trump administration.

Nikki Cole Floris, who served as the deputy assistant director of the FBI’s now-defunct Foreign Influence Task Force, made the admission “on record,” according to FBI Director Kash Patel.

She’s “on record privately claiming to be ‘running a shadow government’ during the 2020 election,” Patel revealed in a post published to X on Friday.

It was the same post in which he announced the arrest of both Floris and Bradley Benavides, who served as the FITF’s section chief.

The two were arrested for “allegedly lying to Congress about their involvement in the FBI’s investigations into Hunter Biden,” the eldest son of former President Joe Biden, according to Patel’s social media post.

The two have specifically been accused of using the FITF to suppress legitimate, factual reporting on Biden’s infamous laptop.

According to the New York Post, the two later lied to Congress in 2023 by claiming they knew nothing about the laptop.

However, an affidavit filed in federal court revealed that the pair discussed the laptop in “briefings, emails, instant messages, and meetings” multiple times before the 2020 presidential election, the New York Post reported.

The outlet, which has reviewed the affidavit, added that they falsely wrote the laptop story off as Russian disinformation.

Related:
Breaking: 'Explosion' at Quaker Oats Factory Rocks Midwest City as Large Smoke Cloud Looms

The two, Floris and Benavides, dismissed the laptop story despite the FBI having reportedly previously verified that the laptop was real.

In addition, the two deep state operatives later held a “confidential” briefing with the U.S. Senate in which “they warned against trusting reports of Biden family corruption,” according to the New York Post.

Their remarks to the Senate were reportedly later leaked to the press, which subsequently used them to justify also suppressing the story.

Do you think the FBI has acted fairly in their investigation of Hunter Biden?

According to the New York Post, Floris and Benavides were also part of an operation called Round River.

In a letter written last month to Patel, House Judiciary Committee Chair Jim Jordan said that Round River “categorized prominent Republicans and conservative organizations as ‘conduits’ of Russian disinformation.”

The operation also simultaneously portrayed former President Biden and his son Hunter as “targets” of this alleged disinformation, according to Jordan.

As all this transpired in 2020, something else happened, according to the New York Post — Elvis Chan, another FITF member, warned social media companies that Russia was preparing to launch a disinformation campaign centered on the Bidens.

As for Floris and Benavides, they each face a maximum sentence of 5 years in prison if convicted.

Choose The Western Journal as your preferred source on Google and never miss reporting that defends truth, protects freedom, and advances Western civilization

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

V. Saxena
V. Saxena is a seasoned conservative news writer and commentator with a decade of experience in the industry. When not at work, he can be found working out or tending to his popular bird feeder.




Top FBI Official Arrested Over Hunter Biden Laptop Case Admitted to 'Running a Shadow Government'
POTUS Gives Classic Trump Take on Ilhan Omar's Strange Non-Answer About Her Alleged Brother-Marriage
Alleged Brother of 'Ilhan Omar' Gave Non-Answer to Marriage Question Eerily Similar to Her 'Not to My Knowledge' Debacle
2-Year-Old Grabbed Gun from Day Care Admin's Bag, Shoved It in Mouth as Oblivious Staff Were Glued to Phones: Authorities
Two Pilots Forced to Eject During Training Mission in Texas: 'Controlled Bailout'
See more...
Share
Tags:
, , , , , , ,

Conversation