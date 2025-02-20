U.S. Attorney Ed Martin has sent a message to Democrats that there may be consequences for peppering their language with threats.

Martin, the U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia, on Wednesday announced “Operation Whirlwind,” which he told Justice Department staffers is designed to clamp down on runaway violent political rhetoric, according to The Washington Post.

“Free speech has limits and threatening government workers crosses the line,” Martin wrote in an email. “We will stop the storm of threats against officials at all levels.”

“We are the guardians of federal workers,” Martin wrote. “You and I must do whatever possible to assure government work is safe for all involved. We must protect our cops, our prosecutors, our DOGE employees, the President, and all other government employees.”

Martin has written to Democratic Rep. Robert Garcia of California and Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer concerning language they have used, according to letters Martin sent that were published by The Washington Post,

“I respectfully request that you clarify your comments from February 12, 2025,” Martin wrote to Garcia.

“During a live interview with CNN, when asked how Democrats can stop Elon Musk, you spoke clearly: ‘What the American public wants is for us to bring actual weapons to this bar fight. This is an actual fight for democracy,'” Martin wrote.

“This sounds to some like a threat to Mr. Musk — an appointed representative of President Donald Trump who you call a ‘d***’ — and government staff who work for him. Their concerns have led to this inquiry,” Martin wrote.

Should Schumer and Garcia be held accountable for these comments? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 100% (1160 Votes) No: 0% (5 Votes)

“We take threats against public officials very seriously. I look forward to your cooperation with my letter of inquiry after request,” Martin wrote.

Duly noted 👍 Threats against public officials at all levels – whether it be the president or a line federal worker – must stop. Our safe and beautiful capital city cannot be the home of such dangerous conduct from any side, at any time. We are on the case. https://t.co/4xYaXZ4cyz — U.S. Attorney Ed Martin (@USAEdMartin) February 17, 2025

In January, Martin wrote Schumer about comments Schumer made in 2020.

“Your comments were at a private rally off the campus of the U.S. Capitol. You made them clearly and in a way that many found threatening. Your exact words were: ‘I want to tell you Gorsuch. I want to tell you Kavanaugh. You have released the whirlwind and you will pay the price. You won’t know what hit you if you go forward with these awful decisions.’”

Since then, Martin sent Schumer two more letters requesting clarification. A Schumer aide replied to Martin with a statement Schumer made the day after the 2020 comments, saying his words that day did not accurately convey the point he sought to make.

Earlier this month, Martin wrote Musk saying he would protect Department of Government Efficiency staffers, according to Newsweek.

“I recognize that some of the staff at DOGE has been targeted publicly,” Martin wrote.

“At this time, I ask that you utilize me and myself staff to assist in protecting the DOGE work and the DOGE workers,” he wrote.

“Any threats, confrontations, or other actions in any way that impact their work may break numerous laws,” he wrote then, adding, “Let me assure you of this: we will pursue any and all legal action against anyone who impedes your work or threatens your people.”

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.