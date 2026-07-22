Top Florida Dem Admits Party's Embrace of Far Left Is a Hard Sell – Too Many Voters Escaped 'Socialist Regimes'

Florida Democratic Party Chair Nikki Fried admitted that her state’s voters were unique on Sunday when asked about the Democratic Party’s growing ties to far-left candidates.

Fried appeared on WPLG-TV’s “This Week in South Florida.”

Host Glenna Milberg asked how moderate Democratic candidates in Florida could coexist with socialists and anti-Semites who have all of the party’s momentum nationally.

“How is this conversation between your front-running gubernatorial candidates who are very centrist, very moderate Democrats, and some of the party’s real progressive Democrats who are running against them, looking for attention, and kind of have a national wave at their back?” Milberg asked.

Fried noted that Florida is different from other states and that her party has hurdles in front of it while operating in what has become a reliably red state.

“You nailed it on the head,” Fried said. “Florida’s different.”

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The former Florida agriculture commissioner added, “The coalitions that have to be built here in Florida are different.”

She noted that sizable portions of the Florida population came from places currently or formerly run by authoritarian regimes.

“You know, we have hundreds of thousands, if not millions, of people that call Florida home, that left communists and socialists and authoritarian regimes to find a better way of life here in the state of Florida,” Fried admitted.

The 48-year-old is moderate in comparison to many newly crowned Democratic Party candidates from Colorado to New York.

Fried lost the 2022 Democratic primary for Florida governor to Charlie Crist.

Crist went on to lose to incumbent Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis in a landslide.

Candidates who are outwardly socialist will face off against Republicans nationwide in November, and many of them are members of the Democratic Socialists of America.

The party platform includes demands such as reparations for slavery and ending immigration enforcement.

In Florida, Republican candidates will likely force their general election opponents to defend policies and people supported by figures like New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani.

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