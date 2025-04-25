Top Florida Democrat Dramatically Quits 'Dead' Party During Senate Floor Speech

A high-ranking Florida Democrat abruptly quit his party Thursday, declaring the blue donkeys are finished.

“The Democratic Party in Florida is dead,” Florida State Senate Democratic Minority Leader Jason Pizzo unexpectedly announced from the floor during a legislative session, according to Florida’s Voice.

“It craves and screams anarchy, and then demands amnesty. That’s not OK.”

He added, “The party that my dad volunteered for with JFK, when he was 18 years old in 1960, is not the party today.”

#BREAKING: Sen. Jason Pizzo, Democratic Minority Leader, switches from the Democratic Party to No Party Affiliation “I hope the members of the Democratic Caucus will elect a new leader, for, today, I have FedEx’d my voter registration form to change my party affiliation to No… pic.twitter.com/pq0jIMDp9Q — Florida’s Voice (@FLVoiceNews) April 24, 2025

“Our constituents are craving practical leaders, not political hacks,” he told his fellow lawmakers in a speech that Florida’s Voice called “scorching and emotional.”

Pizzo told his fellow lawmakers he had already mailed in a voter registration form changing his political designation to “no party affiliation,” NBC News reported.

Pizzo compared his state’s political system to “the infighting, power struggles, corruption and decline of civic virtue that pervaded and eventually ushered in the fall of Rome,” according to NBC.

He added, “So, too, are we players, or perhaps props, in the mess that is bottom partisanship.”

Perhaps not surprisingly, the Florida Democratic Party’s official response was harsh.

“Jason Pizzo is one of the most ineffective and unpopular Democratic leaders in recent memory, and his resignation is one of the best things to happen to the party in years,” FDP Chair Nikki Fried said.

“His legacy as leader includes continually disparaging the party base, starting fights with other members, and chasing his own personal ambitions at the expense of Democratic values,” she added.

“Jason’s failure to build support within our party for a gubernatorial run has led to this final embarrassing temper tantrum. I’d be lying if I said I’m sad to see him go, but I wish him the best of luck in the political wilderness he’s created for himself. The Florida Democratic Party is more united without him.”

Republicans’ responses were more encouraging.

Pizzo “didn’t leave the Democratic Party; the party left him,” Florida Republican Party Chairman Evan Power said in a statement.

He added, “This decision underscores the radicalization of today’s Democratic Party.”

He noted two other Florida lawmakers, state Reps. Susan Valdes and Hillary Cassel, also recently left the Democrats and joined the Republican Party.

