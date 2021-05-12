Explosives love a static target.\r\n\r\nThat is one lesson the top commander of Hamas should have taken to heart before basing his operation out of a Gaza Strip high-rise instead of a more fortified position.\r\n\r\nUnfortunately for Bassem Issa, the top Hamas commander in Gaza, Israeli jets collapsed his offices before turning their deadly fury on him in a series of retaliatory airstrikes Wednesday following days of deadly rocket salvos from the Palestinian-held area.\r\n\r\nAccording to Fox News, Issa was killed by an Israeli aircraft in a series of airstrikes.\r\n\r\nThe strikes also killed other very important Hamas leaders, including the head of rocket development and the head of rocket production.\r\n\r\nThese men likely played a leading role in the horrific onslaught of missiles that began earlier this week. With the two now gone, it's likely Hamas' rocket program will suffer.\r\n\r\nIsraeli jets also brought down the Al Sharuk tower, a high-rise that housed Hamas offices as well as a few unrelated commercial businesses.\r\n\r\nShortly before the strike, Israel sent a warning to those in the tower to vacate. With Hamas hiding behind human shields like this, clean kills become exceedingly difficult.\r\n\r\n[firefly_poll]\r\n\r\nAlthough nobody was hurt in the collapse, there's no telling how much material damage was done to Hamas with the destruction of files, equipment and anything else they left in their offices.\r\n\r\nVideo of the building's collapse shows how easily it crumpled to the ground after being pummeled by precision bombs.\r\n\r\nAl Sharuk tower in Gaza collapses following IDF bombing\r\nMORE: https:\/\/t.co\/8JKOoHxxUB pic.twitter.com\/67HvX570gV\r\n\r\n\u2014 RT (@RT_com) May 12, 2021\r\n\r\n\r\nIt looks like Hamas needs to invest in a bunker, not that it will keep them safe from Israel's impressive arsenal.\r\n\r\nThese most recent airstrikes come after horrifying rocket swarms were launched by Hamas into civilian areas.\r\n\r\nAlthough Israel's Iron Dome intercepted most of the explosives, the sheer number raining down on the Holy Land overwhelmed the system at times and allowed some to make it through.\r\n\r\nVideos of the impressive system have gone viral this week, showing the terrifying scene in the skies above the country.\r\n\r\nWith Hamas' offensive seemingly far from over, it's likely we'll see even more impressive proof of the Iron Dome's dominance.\r\n\r\nFortunately for Israelis and everyone else trying to live their lives in peace, it looks like these airstrikes have taken a major bite out of Hamas leadership.