Commentary
Commentary

Top Hamas Commander Learns 1 Final Lesson as Israeli Jets Level His High-Rise Office, Leave Him Dead with Furious Airstrikes

Jared HarrisMay 12, 2021 at 4:12pm
Combined Shape

Explosives love a static target.

That is one lesson the top commander of Hamas should have taken to heart before basing his operation out of a Gaza Strip high-rise instead of a more fortified position.

Unfortunately for Bassem Issa, the top Hamas commander in Gaza, Israeli jets collapsed his offices before turning their deadly fury on him in a series of retaliatory airstrikes Wednesday following days of deadly rocket salvos from the Palestinian-held area.

According to Fox News, Issa was killed by an Israeli aircraft in a series of airstrikes.

The strikes also killed other very important Hamas leaders, including the head of rocket development and the head of rocket production.

Trending:
Fred Weinberg: Getting Rid of Liz Cheney Is the Start to Taking Back Our Government

These men likely played a leading role in the horrific onslaught of missiles that began earlier this week. With the two now gone, it’s likely Hamas’ rocket program will suffer.

Israeli jets also brought down the Al Sharuk tower, a high-rise that housed Hamas offices as well as a few unrelated commercial businesses.

Shortly before the strike, Israel sent a warning to those in the tower to vacate. With Hamas hiding behind human shields like this, clean kills become exceedingly difficult.

Should Israel continue its airstrikes?

Although nobody was hurt in the collapse, there’s no telling how much material damage was done to Hamas with the destruction of files, equipment and anything else they left in their offices.

Video of the building’s collapse shows how easily it crumpled to the ground after being pummeled by precision bombs.

It looks like Hamas needs to invest in a bunker, not that it will keep them safe from Israel’s impressive arsenal.

These most recent airstrikes come after horrifying rocket swarms were launched by Hamas into civilian areas.

Related:
Unexpected Attack on Israel Launched from Neighboring Country

Although Israel’s Iron Dome intercepted most of the explosives, the sheer number raining down on the Holy Land overwhelmed the system at times and allowed some to make it through.

Videos of the impressive system have gone viral this week, showing the terrifying scene in the skies above the country.

With Hamas’ offensive seemingly far from over, it’s likely we’ll see even more impressive proof of the Iron Dome’s dominance.

Fortunately for Israelis and everyone else trying to live their lives in peace, it looks like these airstrikes have taken a major bite out of Hamas leadership.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →






We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , , , , ,
Combined Shape
Jared Harris
Assignment Editor
Jared has written more than 200 articles and assigned hundreds more since he joined The Western Journal in February 2017. He was an infantryman in the Arkansas and Georgia National Guard and is a husband, dad and aspiring farmer.
Jared has written more than 200 articles and assigned hundreds more since he joined The Western Journal in February 2017. He is a husband, dad, and aspiring farmer. He was an infantryman in the Arkansas and Georgia National Guard. If he's not with his wife and son, then he's either shooting guns or working on his motorcycle.
Location
Arkansas
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Military, firearms, history




Israeli Commando Unit Sends Camera-Equipped Missiles Screaming Toward Hamas Positions, Uploads the Epic Footage for All to See
Top Hamas Commander Learns 1 Final Lesson as Israeli Jets Level His High-Rise Office, Leave Him Dead with Furious Airstrikes
B-52 Stratofortress Passes 'Milestone' That Will Have Our Enemies Shaking in Their Boots
It Looks Like the Feds Threw an Unsuspecting American Cop Against a Hardened Violent Criminal, Officer Was Dead on the Roadside Minutes Later
Unreal On-the-Ground Video Shows What Israelis Are Seeing as Iron Dome Systems Utterly Defeat Hamas Missile Swarm
See more...

Conversation