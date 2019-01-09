Top House Democrat on Shutdown: ‘I Think We’re Very Close to a Deal’

House Majority Whip James Clyburn told CNN Wednesday that he believes that Congress is close to re-opening the government.

“I think that we are very close to a deal,” the top South Carolina Democrat said on CNN’s “New Day” when asked about the status of the shutdown. “I think that when we put up this bill today, we will start … to do what we can to protect those people … So we want to put up a bill today so that people can get their tax returns.”

“I believe that if we continue with this and send these bills to the Senate, I think that in the not too distant future the Senate will act and the president will respond in a positive way,” Clyburn added.

“I think we’re very close to a deal” to end the partial government shutdown, says Rep. James Clyburn, the No. 3 Democrat in the House pic.twitter.com/ct6SofxZ3t — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) January 9, 2019

When asked if he agreed with Rep. Clyburn’s assessment, Democratic Sen. Bob Menendez of New Jersey seemed far less hopeful that the end is in sight.

“I’m not aware that we’re that close at all,” Menendez told CNN. “If anything, this is simple, we should have never had a shut down.”

“And secondly, at least let’s get all the elements of the government re-opened that have nothing to do with border security and the potential of a wall,” Menendez continued.

“I’m not aware that we’re that close at all” to a deal to end the partial government shutdown, says Democratic Sen. Bob Menendez despite Majority Whip James Clyburn saying so pic.twitter.com/1eUZO2mRW1 — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) January 9, 2019

The current government shutdown is the second longest as of Wednesday, according to Market Watch, and has been in effect for 19 days. The shutdown has eclipsed an Obama era shutdown in 2013 that lasted 16 days and is nearing the longest ever shutdown in December 1995 which lasted 21 days.

President Donald Trump has insisted on $5 billion to secure the southern border, while Democrats insist that the wall is unnecessary.

The president delivered a national address on Tuesday evening making the case for the wall’s necessity. He was followed by an address from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer who called for Trump to reopen the government before any further negotiation over border security.

