Top House Democrats Propose Rule Changes To 'Honor All Gender Identities'

Tasos Katopodis / Getty ImagesSpeaker of the House Nancy Pelosi speaks at a news conference on Capitol Hill on Dec. 30, 2020, in Washington, D.C. (Tasos Katopodis / Getty Images)

By Kaylee Greenlee
Published January 1, 2021 at 1:14pm
Gendered language may be eliminated from the rules governing the House of Representatives for the 117th Congress, House leaders announced Friday.

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi and Democratic Massachusetts Rep. James McGovern, chairman of the Rules Committee, proposed changes to the House rules that would “honor all gender identities” by modifying pronouns and references to familial relations, the Committee on Rules announced.

The resolution would change “pronouns and familial relationships in the House rules to be gender neutral or removes references to gender, as appropriate, to ensure we are inclusive of all Members, Delegates, Resident Commissioners and their families — including those who are nonbinary,” the announcement said.

The resolution would also change “seamen” to “seafarers,” “chairman” to “chair” and “submit his or her resignation” to “resigns.”

References to fathers, mothers, sons, daughters, brothers, sisters, husbands, wives and in-laws would be changed to “parent, child, sibling, spouse, or parent-in-law.”

“Thanks to the leadership of Chairman McGovern and our Members, Democrats have crafted a package of unprecedented, bold reforms, which will make the House more accountable, transparent and effective in our work to meet the needs of the American people,” Pelosi said in a statement.

The proposed rules package will be voted on when the new Congress assembles.

Kaylee Greenlee
