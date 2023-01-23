Parler Share
House Democratic Whip Katherine Clark listens during a news conference at the U.S. Capitol in Washington on Dec. 6.
House Democratic Whip Katherine Clark listens during a news conference at the U.S. Capitol in Washington on Dec. 6. (Anna Moneymaker / Getty Images)

Top House Democrat's Son Arrested for Allegedly Assaulting a Police Officer and Vandalizing a Monument

 By Jack Davis  January 23, 2023 at 7:35am
The son of House Democratic Whip Katherine Clark was arrested in Boston on Saturday night after allegedly painting anti-police slogans on a monument and then assaulting an officer while being taken into custody.

According to a Boston police news release Sunday, 23-year-old Jared Dowell of Melrose, Massachusetts, was arrested during an anti-police protest.

Clark has described Dowell as “non-binary,” and in a tweet Sunday, she referred to him as “Riley” and “my daughter.” The establishment media also described Dowell as Clark’s daughter.

“I love Riley, and this is a very difficult time in the cycle of joy and pain in parenting,” the Massachusetts congresswoman said. “This will be evaluated by the legal system, and I am confident in that process.”

According to the police news release, the incident took place near the Parkman Bandstand Monument on the historic urban greenspace at about 9:30 p.m. on Saturday.

They said Powell was defacing the monument by spray-painting “NO COP CITY” and “ACAB,” which stands for “All Cops Are Bastards.”

As Dowell was being arrested, “a group of about 20 protesters began to surround officers while screaming profanities though megaphones on the public street causing traffic to come to a standstill,” the release said.

“While interfering with the arrest of Jared Dowell, an officer was hit in the face and could be seen bleeding from the nose and mouth,” the release said.

Dowell faces charges of assault by means of a dangerous weapon, destruction or injury of personal property and damage of property by graffiti/tagging, police said.

Police said a second protester was arrested about an hour later.

As noted by WHDH-TV, the Boston protest was in support of one in Atlanta during which left-wing demonstrators torched a police car and vandalized businesses.

The Boston Herald noted that last year, Clark was arrested outside the Supreme Court building in Washington during an anti-abortion protest when she and others refused to stop blocking a street.

Clark said last month that the nation is in the midst of generational change.

“And let me tell you what it means to me coming in as a different generation,” she said Dec. 4 on NBC’s “Meet the Press. “I remember my middle child waking up with nightmares over concern around climate change. I’ve had my family at a movie theater, when the movie stopped, my children immediately felt, ‘There must be a shooter in the theater with us.’

“These are the type of experiences that we are going to bring, as we continue to push to meet this moment of challenge for the American people with progress.”


