Top House Democrat's Transgender Child Avoids Jail Time After Being Charged with Assaulting Police Officer

 By George C. Upper III  May 4, 2023 at 8:09am
A biological male named Riley Dowell who calls himself the “daughter” of Massachusetts Democratic Rep. Katherine Clark was arrested in January and charged with multiple crimes after and anti-police rally in Boston turned violent.

A little over three months later, Dowell, whose birth name was Jared, is a free man again, sentenced only to a year of probation, according to Boston’s WFXT.

According to the outlet, “[t]he case against [Dowell] will be considered resolved if [he] completes her probation, which requires 30 hours of community service, an apology letter to the officer, and paying back the city for the cost of cleaning up her graffiti.”

According to WBTS, the letter of apology has already been written.

Clark has described Dowell as “non-binary,” and in tweets has referred to him as “Riley” and “my daughter.” The establishment media also described Dowell as Clark’s daughter.

“I love Riley, and this is a very difficult time in the cycle of joy and pain in parenting,” the Massachusetts congresswoman said. “This will be evaluated by the legal system, and I am confident in that process.”

According to a police news release at the time, the incident took place near the Parkman Bandstand Monument on the historic urban greenspace at about 9:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Should assaulting a police officer mean automatic jail time?

They said Powell was defacing the monument by spray-painting “NO COP CITY” and “ACAB,” an anti-police acronym that stands for “All Cops Are Bastards.”

As Dowell was being arrested, “a group of about 20 protesters began to surround officers while screaming profanities though megaphones on the public street causing traffic to come to a standstill,” the release said.

“While interfering with the arrest of Jared Dowell, an officer was hit in the face and could be seen bleeding from the nose and mouth,” the release said.

Dowell faced charges of assault by means of a dangerous weapon, destruction or injury of personal property and damage of property by graffiti/tagging, police said.

Police said a second protester was arrested about an hour later.

As noted by WHDH-TV, the Boston protest was in support of one in Atlanta during which left-wing demonstrators torched a police car and vandalized businesses.

The Boston Herald noted that last year, Clark herself had been arrested outside the Supreme Court building in Washington during an anti-abortion protest when she and others refused to stop blocking a street.

