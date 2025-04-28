Top House Oversight Democrat Announces He's Stepping Down Amid 'Grueling' Medical Battle

Democratic Rep. Gerry Connolly of Virginia announced Monday that he is stepping down as ranking member on the House Oversight Committee.

In a post on X, Connolly said a return of his cancer has forced him to relinquish the post.

“I want to begin by thanking you for your good wishes and compassion as I continue to tackle my diagnosis. Your outpouring of love and support has given me strength in my fights — both against cancer and in our collective defense of democracy,” he wrote.

“When I announced my diagnosis six months ago, I promised transparency.

An updated note to my constituents: pic.twitter.com/snhaVQK8iK — Rep. Gerry Connolly (@GerryConnolly) April 28, 2025

“After grueling treatments, we’ve learned that the cancer, while initially beaten back, has now returned. I’ll do everything possible to continue to represent you and thank you for your grace,” Connolly said in his statement.

“The sun is setting on my time in public service, and this will be my last term in Congress. I will be stepping back as Ranking Member of the Oversight Committee soon.

“With no rancor and a full heart, I move into this final chapter full of pride in what we’ve accomplished together over 30 years. My loving family and staff sustain me. My extended family — you all have been a joy to serve.”

In December, the House Democratic Steering and Policy Committee backed Connolly over Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York to become the Oversight panel’s top Democrat, Axios reported.

At the time, the contest was framed as a generational challenge to the House Democratic leadership structure.

As noted by Politico, Ocasio-Cortez has since moved to the Energy and Commerce Committee, which would make it difficult for her to resume her effort to win the post she lost in December.

Politico cited Democratic Reps. Ro Khanna of California and Jasmine Crockett of Texas as possible replacements for the spot Connolly will relinquish.

BREAKING: Congressman Gerry Connolly (D-VA)’s cancer has returned, announces his retirement. “The sun is setting on my time in public service.” pic.twitter.com/k7eaymBclU — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) April 28, 2025

Citing a source it did not name, Politico said Connolly has spoken with Democratic Rep. Stephen Lynch of Massachusetts about filling his leadership seat on an interim basis.

According to The Hill, House Democratic rules require a replacement to be picked within 30 days of a vacancy being declared.

The Steering and Policy Committee will designate a member as its preferred choice before Democrats vote on that selection.

As noted by Fox News, Connolly is in his ninth term representing Virginia’s 11th District.

In 2024, Connolly, 75, defeated Navy veteran and former FBI agent Mike Van Meter, a Republican.

