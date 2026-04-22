Top House Republican Warns Ilhan Omar That Her Financial Disclosure Revision Won't Save Her

Republican House Majority Whip Tom Emmer on Tuesday criticized his fellow Minnesotan, Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar, about her updated financial filing with the Ethics Committee.

“Ilhan Omar is even more clueless than I thought if she thinks this financial disclosure revision clears her of suspicion,” Emmer told Fox News.

Omar submitted new financial documents to the committee in hopes of avoiding a scandal. Emmer said that in doing so, however, she only raised further concerns among lawmakers.

“She can backtrack, obfuscate, and distract all she wants, but she’s made clear who she is: A fraud-enabling, racist antisemite who espouses anti-American rhetoric every chance she gets,” Emmer proclaimed.

“She should be held accountable to the fullest extent,” he continued. “My colleagues on the House Ethics Committee have my full backing for any and all investigations into Ilhan and her potential misdealings.”

An amended filing reviewed by The Wall Street Journal showed Omar and her husband’s assets between $18,004 and $95,000 — much less than her earlier disclosure, which estimated their assets to be valued between $6 million and $30 million.

“The amended disclosure confirms what we’ve said all along: The congresswoman is not a millionaire,” Omar spokesperson Jacklyn Rogers told the outlet.

She also said the filing was corrected “as soon as the discrepancy was identified,” with the amended filing showing Omar reporting between $102,503 and $1,005,200 in income from 2024 assets that she and her husband own.

Further documents showed $213,200 in money going to her husband from his venture capital management firm and $3,000 from a winery.

A 2025 email between the Minnesota Democrat’s husband and his accountant estimated the value of the venture capital firm to be $7.9 million, and the winery clocked in at $1.5 million, though he is reported by The Wall Street Journal to own around one-third of both businesses.

House Oversight Committee Chairman Rep. James Comer of Kentucky went after Omar Sunday during an interview with “Fox & Friends Weekend.”

“We’re not supposed to do that [investigate it] on the Oversight Committee, but because she’s a person of interest in the Somali fraud, I’ve been trying to get that,” he said, referencing Omar’s link to people who’ve been associated with the recent fraud in Minnesota.

Omar has been the target of heavy backlash for how quickly her net worth jumped after she joined Congress.

Vice President J.D. Vance, who was put in charge of tracking down nationwide fraud, has promised to investigate her.

“So we actually think that Ilhan Omar definitely committed immigration fraud against the United States of America,” Vance said in March. “And I talked to [White House deputy chief of staff] Stephen Miller about this actually recently. We’re trying to look at what the remedies are.”

He added, “That’s the thing that we’re trying to figure out is what are the legal remedies now that we know that she’s committed immigration fraud? How do you go after her? How do you investigate her? How do you actually do the thing? How do you build the case necessary to get some justice for the American people?”

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