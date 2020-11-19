Two top House Republicans are demanding immediate hearings on the 2020 election.

House Judiciary Committee ranking member Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio and House Oversight Committee ranking member Rep. James Comer of Kentucky sent a joint letter to the chairs of each Democrat-led committee calling for hearings to “examine the integrity of the 2020 election,” Fox News reported Wednesday.

Although current results favor presumptive president-elect Joe Biden to emerge as the winner of the presidential election, President Donald Trump and his campaign have alleged that widespread irregularities in the election, largely linked to the mass mail-in balloting conducted in some states, affected the vote count.

Until lawsuits and challenges play out, Trump has refused to concede the election. While there have been multiple allegations of election-related irregularities, proof of widespread fraud that affected the final results has yet to surface.

The letter to Judiciary Committee Chair Rep. Jerrold Nadler of New York and Oversight Committee Chair Rep. Carolyn Maloney of New York said the hearings are necessary because of reports of “errors and misconduct” emerging regarding the elections.

“We urge you to immediately convene hearings to examine the integrity of the 2020 election amid troubling reports of irregularities and improprieties,” the letter said.

The Republicans wrote that Democrats howled when they felt they were cheated in 2016, and now owe it to Americans to hold this election to the same standard.

“Given your role as leaders of a political party that spent four years baselessly calling into question the legitimacy of the 2016 election with debunked allegations of Russian collusion, you owe it to all Americans to fully examine allegations of actual election errors and misconduct,” they wrote.

Jordan and Comer both took their cases to Twitter:

The same people who: -Spied on President Trump’s campaign

-Promoted the Russia hoax

-Impeached the President because of a phone call

-Called rioters and looters “peaceful protestors” Want you to now believe there was nothing wrong with the integrity of the 2020 election. — Rep. Jim Jordan (@Jim_Jordan) November 18, 2020

The 2020 election was full of chaos. Congressional oversight is needed for the American people to have faith in the integrity of our election.@RepMaloney and @RepJerryNadler, do your jobs and call a hearing. https://t.co/XVK1vH7F6C — Rep. James Comer (@RepJamesComer) November 19, 2020

Jordan and Comer reminded the Democrats that in September, the Republicans said wholesale changes to state election laws and procedures being made to accommodate mass mail-in balloting would “undermine the integrity of the electoral process” and “cause lingering uncertainty about the results of the election for several days or weeks after Election Day.”

“Democrats ignored this report, but many of our predications have unfortunately come true,” they wrote.

The Republicans had warned “that because Democrats refuse to clean up outdated and inaccurate voter registration rolls, a last-minute move to widespread mail-in voting in some states would have unintended consequences,” Jordan and Comer recalled.

“These serious concerns give rise to the urgent need for congressional oversight of the integrity of the 2020 election,” the letter said. “Our committees must conduct oversight hearings to ensure that Americans have faith in the integrity of our election.”

Jordan and Comer called for hearings to be scheduled “as soon as possible.”

The Trump campaign is battling the results of the election in multiple states.

The campaign is spending $3 million to ensure a recount takes place in Milwaukee and Dane counties in Wisconsin, claiming that state officials told local clerks to “illegally alter incomplete absentee ballots contrary to Wisconsin law.”

Local officials were told they could “rely on their own ‘personal knowledge,’ or unspecified ‘lists or databases at his or her disposal’ to add missing information on returned absentee ballots,” the Trump campaign said.

“The people of Wisconsin deserve to know whether their election processes worked in a legal and transparent way. Regrettably, the integrity of the election results cannot be trusted without a recount in these two counties and uniform enforcement of Wisconsin absentee ballot requirements. We will not know the true results of the election until only the legal ballots cast are counted,” Trump campaign counsel Jim Troupis said in a statement.

“We will not stop fighting for transparency and integrity in our electoral process to ensure that all Americans can trust the results of a free and fair election in Wisconsin and across the country,” he said.

