Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe issued a grim warning about the United States and Chinese government relations in the coming years.

Ratcliffe makes it clear that China is becoming an increasing threat to the American government and economy in an Op-Ed published in the Wall Street Journal Thursday.

“The People’s Republic of China poses the greatest threat to America today, and the greatest threat to democracy and freedom world-wide since World War II,” Ratcliffe wrote.

“The intelligence is clear: Beijing intends to dominate the U.S. and the rest of the planet economically, militarily and technologically,” he continued.

From @WSJopinion: This generation will be judged by its response to China’s effort to reshape the world in its own image and replace America as the dominant superpower, writes @DNI_Ratcliffe https://t.co/BANUG2EQA3 — The Wall Street Journal (@WSJ) December 4, 2020

Ratcliffle is an ardent supporter of President Donald Trump, and his warning is an indication that he has concerns about a Biden administration’s foreign policy.

Trump had originally been trying to make trade deals with China, but the COVID-19 pandemic caused tensions to rise between the two nations.

It is also becoming abundantly clear that China is trying to grow its military capabilities in hopes of overtaking the United States in having the world’s most powerful military.

As part of the official transition process, which is underway amid ongoing legal challenges with the election results, Biden has begun receiving daily intelligence briefings, which undoubtedly include sensitive information on China.

However, Ratcliffe is not the only intelligence official sounding the alarm.

The Director of United States Counterintelligence and Security Center Bill Evanina said Wednesday that China will be adapting their foreign influence to the presumptive Biden administration.

“We’ve also seen an uptick, which was planned and we predicted, that China would now revector their influence campaigns to the new administration,” Evanina told the Aspen Institute’s virtual Cyber Summit, Business Insider reports.

There have been concerns that Biden’s foreign policy will be overly friendly with China, which is currently growing its military and is suspected of many human rights violations.

Biden stated in 2019 that China is “not competition” for the United States, but more recently expressed that he wants Trump’s tariffs on the nation to stay in place for the time being.

Unfortunately, some of his picks for top positions in the Executive Branch have sparked concerns.

The firm WestExec Advisors, which was founded by Secretary of State nominee Antony Blinken and Defense Secretary shortlister Michele Flournoy, helped American universities receive donations from China without conflicting with research grants from the United States government.

However, the firm was caught this week for removing references to any China-related business from their website back in July.

China is the 21st Century’s Soviet Union, and the United States needs to remain vigilant.

