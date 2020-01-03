SECTIONS
News
Print

Top Iranian Leaders Vow All Sorts of 'Crushing Revenge' Against America After Soleimani Strike

Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei gestures as he addresses the faithful at the weekly Muslim Friday prayers at Tehran University on June 19, 2009.Behrouz Mehri / AFP via Getty ImagesIranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei gestures as he addresses his supporters at the weekly Muslim Friday prayers at Tehran University on June 19, 2009. (Behrouz Mehri / AFP via Getty Images)

By Erin Coates
Published January 3, 2020 at 9:52am
Print

Top Iranian officials threatened the U.S. with “crushing revenge” after an airstrike at Baghdad’s international airport Thursday killed Qassem Soleimani, the head of the Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps’ Quds Force.

Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, the deputy commander of Iran-backed militias known as the Popular Mobilization Forces, was also killed in the strike, along with five others, according to Iraqi officials.

In response to the attack, Iranian Defense Minister Amir Hatami vowed to take “crushing revenge” for the assassination of Soleimani, Reuters reported, citing the Iranian state-run Islamic Republic News Agency.

“A crushing revenge will be taken for Soleimani’s unjust assassination,” Hatami said. “We will take revenge from all those involved and responsible for his assassination.”

The Pentagon confirmed its role in the airstrike that killed Soleimani in a statement on Thursday.

TRENDING: Beth Moore Outed as NeverTrumper

Iran’s Foreign Minister, Javad Zarif, tweeted, “The US’ act of international terrorism, targeting & assassinating General Soleimani—THE most effective force fighting Daesh (ISIS), Al Nusrah, Al Qaeda et al—is extremely dangerous & a foolish escalation.”

“The US bears responsibility for all consequences of its rogue adventurism,” he added.

Do you think Iran's leaders will follow through on their threats?

The airstrike came amid tensions with the United States after a New Year’s Eve attack by Iran-backed militias on the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad. After the two-day embassy attack ended Wednesday, President Donald Trump ordered about 750 U.S. soldiers deployed to the Middle East, The Associated Press reported.

The breach at the embassy followed U.S. airstrikes on Sunday that killed 25 fighters of Kataeb Hezbollah, an Iran-backed militia in Iraq.

The U.S. military said the strikes were in retaliation for last week’s killing of an American contractor in a rocket attack on an Iraqi military base that the U.S. blamed on the militia.

Iran’s supreme leader, Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei, mocked Trump in a tweet following the U.S. president’s announcement that the embassy was safe on Wednesday.

“That guy has tweeted that we see Iran responsible for the events in Baghdad & we will respond to Iran. 1st: You can’t do anything. 2nd: If you were logical —which you’re not— you’d see that your crimes in Iraq, Afghanistan… have made nations hate you,” Khamenei tweeted.

RELATED: Shameless NYT Journalist Paints Soleimani as a Sensitive Poet and Friend

In a series of tweets following Soleimani’s death, Khamenei declared three days of mourning and said that “his efforts & path won’t be stopped by his martyrdom.”

“The loss of our dear General is bitter,” he tweeted.

“The continuing fight & ultimate victory will be more bitter for the murderers & criminals.”

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
Erin Coates
Contributor, News
Erin Coates started as an editor for The Western Journal for over two years before becoming a news writer. A University of Oregon graduate, Erin has conducted research in data journalism and contributed to various publications as a writer and editor.
Erin Coates started as an editor for The Western Journal for over two years before becoming a news writer. She grew up in San Diego, California, proceeding to attend the University of Oregon and graduate with honors holding a degree in journalism. During her time in Oregon, Erin was an associate editor for Ethos Magazine and a freelance writer for Eugene Magazine. She has conducted research in data journalism, which has been published in the book “Data Journalism: Past, Present and Future.” Erin is an avid runner with a heart for encouraging young girls and has served as a coach for the organization Girls on the Run. As a writer and editor, Erin strives to promote social dialogue and tell the story of those around her.
Birthplace
Tucson, Arizona
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated with Honors
Education
Bachelor of Arts in Journalism, University of Oregon
Books Written
Contributor for Data Journalism: Past, Present and Future
Location
Prescott, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English, French
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Health, Entertainment, Faith







Women Win $13M Lawsuit Against Porn Site After Allegations of Coercion and Deception
Top Iranian Leaders Vow All Sorts of 'Crushing Revenge' Against America After Soleimani Strike
Pelosi and Schiff Complain That Trump Didn't Consult Them Before Soleimani Strike
Amid Explosion of Anti-Semitic Attacks, De Blasio Says NYC Is the 'Safest' Large City in the US
Injuries Force Hockey Team Owner, 55, To Lace Up and Play Alongside Head Coach
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×