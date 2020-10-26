Thirteen Orthodox Jewish rabbis have announced their gratitude and backing of President Donald Trump for supporting their First Amendment religious freedoms during the coronavirus pandemic.

The letter, sent to the president this month, was initiated by Rabbi Moshe Margaretten, the president and founder of the Tzedek Association in Brooklyn, New York.

Orthodox Jews in New York have been targeted by Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo and Mayor Bill de Blasio for meeting during the pandemic.

Trump thanked the rabbis in a tweet on Sunday evening.

TRENDING: Biden's Worst Nightmare as 7,000 Cars Show for Trump Parade in Vital Swing State

According to a tweet from Margaretten, the rabbis “worked months to gather signatures,” with the intention to procure even more than the 13 that they had, for the letter to the president.

“It was an honor to work on this unprecedented letter starting in June in thanks to @realDonaldTrump for announcing that religion is essential — it definitely is!” Margaretten tweeted Sunday morning.

Mishpacha Magazine broke the news on Twitter, calling it a “historic letter by leading Orthodox rabbis in the United States in support of @realDonaldTrump.” The publication additionally referred to the letter as a “joint letter of appreciation and blessing.”

BREAKING: Historic letter by leading Orthodox rabbis in the United States in support of @realDonaldTrump. An unprecedented joint letter of appreciation and blessing, spearheaded by Rabbi Moshe Margareten of @Tzedek_Assoc pic.twitter.com/9b7vtzP8VC — Mishpacha Magazine (@themishpacha) October 25, 2020

In a clarification issued Monday morning a member of the Mishpacha staff explained that while a June date appeared on a letter draft, the letter in its final form to the president was undated. It was finalized in September and delivered in October.

“The dated letter, the original, was misleading in the sense that it made it appear like it was an old letter, which had been around, which is likely why the date was removed before rereleasing it, to make it clear that even though it had been drafted in June, it wasn’t given over until September and wasn’t released until October,” the clarification read.

“The confusion surrounding that is unfortunate and changes nothing in the historic significance of this unique and rare alliance,” it said.

Mishpacha also noted the groundbreaking nature of this type of letter from the Orthodox Jewish community.

RELATED: Man Arrested for Allegedly Brandishing Weapons at Trump Rally

“Anyone familiar with the Orthodox community in the United States recognizes how unique this is, not just to gather such illustrious rabbis, but to have them sign the same letter,” the Mishpacha editorial team wrote. “It’s unprecedented.”

The magazine additionally described its stance on publishing the letter in another tweet Sunday.

“The letter is not a political endorsement but a letter of support for Trump’s actions on religious institutions,” it said.

The letter is not a political endorsement but a letter of support for Trump’s actions on religious institutions. The letter was drafted in the summer and signatories were added until recently and signed by an unprecedented union of rabbis. It’s publicized here for the first time. — Mishpacha Magazine (@themishpacha) October 25, 2020

The rabbis expressed in their letter the appreciation they had for Trump’s upholding of their First Amendment rights during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Like all tribulations, as we face this unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic, we rely on our faith and trust in G-d to overcome this overwhelming challenge,” the rabbis wrote. “This is why your affirmation of religious liberty is so important, especially at a time when we need our houses of worship and religious schools open — in a safe and sensible manner — now more than ever.”

Do you approve of President Trump's handling of the coronavirus pandemic? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 100% (358 Votes) 0% (1 Votes)

The rabbis also praised the president for his “commitment to the essential importance of religious entities” and understanding the importance of faith in lifting the nation out of the grips of the pandemic.

“During any time of crisis, people of all backgrounds, beliefs and denominations, look for leadership, to help them steer a course through turbulence and uncertainty,” the letter said.

“Yet not every era is blessed with the same caliber of leadership as becomes evident in the extent to which a nation retains its integrity through times of upheaval.”

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.