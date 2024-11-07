Share
Political strategist David Plouffe visits "Wall Street At Large" at Fox Business Network Studios in New York City on March 4, 2020. (John Lamparski / Getty Images)

Top Kamala Harris Adviser Deletes His X Account After Vague Post Sparks Controversy

 By Randy DeSoto  November 7, 2024 at 4:36pm
Kamala Harris’ senior campaign advisor David Plouffe deleted his account on X after making a post appearing to suggest that President Joe Biden was the reason the vice president lost.

Plouffe made a name for himself in 2008 managing Democrat Barack Obama’s successful presidential campaign with Biden as his running mate.

Plouffe then became a senior advisor in the Obama White House and now serves on the Obama Foundation board.

Harris brought him in to help advise her campaign after Biden left the race in July.

In a now-deleted Wednesday post on X, Plouffe wrote, “It was a privilege to spend the last 100 days with [Kamala Harris] and the amazing staff led by [Jennifer O’Malley Dillon] who left it all on the field for their country.”

“We dug out of a deep hole but not enough,” he added. “A devastating loss. Thanks for being in the arena, all of you.”

Real Clear Politics average of polls had Republican Donald Trump ahead of Biden by 3.1 percent when the Democrat left the race on July 21.

Do you think Kamala Harris will run for president again?

Harris was tied with Trump in the RCP average at 48.5 percent the day before Tuesday’s election, so the campaign had made up ground, but Plouffe’s description of having to dig out of a “deep hole” apparently did not sit well with many.

The Hill reported, “Plouffe’s post was hit with swift backlash, with screenshots showing the comments sparking hundreds of [replies] and engagements.”

By 10 a.m. ET on Thursday his account had been deleted.

Plouffe had asserted during a CNN interview on Monday that Harris could win all seven swing states over Trump.

“And, you know, just a couple hours ago, reviewing all the early vote data, what we’re projecting for Election Day, how we think undecideds are breaking, we have a credible pathway to all seven states tomorrow night to go into Kamala Harris’s column,” Plouffe told CNN’s Erin Burnett.

“But we believe they’re all going to be close,” he added.

Trump in fact won all seven swing states and the presidency convincingly.

Randy DeSoto
Contributing Journalist
Randy DeSoto has written more than 3,000 articles for The Western Journal since he began with the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy DeSoto wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
Birthplace
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated dean's list from West Point
Education
United States Military Academy at West Point, Regent University School of Law
Books Written
We Hold These Truths
Professional Memberships
Virginia and Pennsylvania state bars
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Entertainment, Faith




