Top Kamala Harris Adviser Deletes His X Account After Vague Post Sparks Controversy

Kamala Harris’ senior campaign advisor David Plouffe deleted his account on X after making a post appearing to suggest that President Joe Biden was the reason the vice president lost.

Plouffe made a name for himself in 2008 managing Democrat Barack Obama’s successful presidential campaign with Biden as his running mate.

Plouffe then became a senior advisor in the Obama White House and now serves on the Obama Foundation board.

Harris brought him in to help advise her campaign after Biden left the race in July.

In a now-deleted Wednesday post on X, Plouffe wrote, “It was a privilege to spend the last 100 days with [Kamala Harris] and the amazing staff led by [Jennifer O’Malley Dillon] who left it all on the field for their country.”

“We dug out of a deep hole but not enough,” he added. “A devastating loss. Thanks for being in the arena, all of you.”

Harris campaign advisor David Plouffe appears to delete his X account after taking a dig at Biden. “We dug out of a deep hole but not enough. A devastating loss.” pic.twitter.com/tTtH5fJmyF — Julianna Frieman (@JuliannaFrieman) November 7, 2024

Real Clear Politics average of polls had Republican Donald Trump ahead of Biden by 3.1 percent when the Democrat left the race on July 21.

Harris was tied with Trump in the RCP average at 48.5 percent the day before Tuesday’s election, so the campaign had made up ground, but Plouffe’s description of having to dig out of a “deep hole” apparently did not sit well with many.

The Hill reported, “Plouffe’s post was hit with swift backlash, with screenshots showing the comments sparking hundreds of [replies] and engagements.”

By 10 a.m. ET on Thursday his account had been deleted.

Plouffe had asserted during a CNN interview on Monday that Harris could win all seven swing states over Trump.

“And, you know, just a couple hours ago, reviewing all the early vote data, what we’re projecting for Election Day, how we think undecideds are breaking, we have a credible pathway to all seven states tomorrow night to go into Kamala Harris’s column,” Plouffe told CNN’s Erin Burnett.

“But we believe they’re all going to be close,” he added.

Things aren’t going well with the Democrats!

David Plouffe, who was the architect of the Kamala Harris campaign…just deleted his X account!

LMAO!!!!! pic.twitter.com/fbPpTTH6g2 — Barry Cunningham (@barrycunningham) November 7, 2024

Trump in fact won all seven swing states and the presidency convincingly.

