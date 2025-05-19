CBS News CEO Is Out Amid Company's Legal Battle with Trump

Wendy McMahon announced in a memo to staff Monday that she is stepping down from her role as president and CEO of CBS News and Stations.

McMahon said the past few months have been a “challenging” time and that she and the company are in disagreements about the path going forward, according to a memo obtained by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Her resignation follows an ongoing legal battle with President Donald Trump, who is suing the network and its program, “60 Minutes,” for allegedly editing an interview with former Vice President Kamala Harris to benefit her ahead of the 2024 election.

“Today, I am stepping down from my position as president and CEO of CBS News and Stations and CBS Media Ventures,” McMahon wrote in the memo.

“This has been one of the most meaningful chapters in my career. Leading this extraordinary organization has been the honor of a lifetime because I got to work alongside all of you. Your commitment to truth, fairness and the highest standards is unassailable.”

“… At the same time, the past few months have been challenging. It’s become clear that the company and I do not agree on the path forward.

“It’s time for me to move on and for this organization to move forward with new leadership.”

🚨 #BREAKING: CBS News Chief has RESIGNED amid President Trump’s $10 billion lawsuit The fake news is crumbling before our eyes 🔥 Trump sued CBS after they deceptively edited a 60 Minutes interview with Kamala Harris pic.twitter.com/u7DHm6m0Xt — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) May 19, 2025



Paramount Global President George Cheeks, the head of CBS’ parent company, said he wanted to thank McMahon for her “partnership” and successful “leadership” over the last four years,” according to a statement obtained by the DCNF.

“On a personal note, I want to thank Wendy for her partnership over the past four years,” Cheeks wrote.

“Under her leadership, the competitive position and culture at our television stations have improved dramatically, and we’ve expanded local news significantly.

“Our streaming news platforms — national and local — are stronger and growing, with digital extensions now in place for several of our flagship CBS News broadcasts.”

Trump filed a $20 billion lawsuit against CBS News after the network appeared to manipulate the “60 Minutes” interview with Harris.

The lawsuit alleged that CBS News omitted parts of Harris’ answer that cast doubt on former President Joe Biden’s administration’s stance on Israel’s military actions, arguing that the action was a “deliberate deception” to benefit Harris ahead of the 2024 election.

Paramount’s controlling shareholder, Shari Redstone, said she is in favor of settling the lawsuit with Trump by seeking his agreement to sell her company to Skydance, a Hollywood studio, according to The New York Times.

The lawsuit prompted Bill Owens, the now-former executive producer of “60 Minutes,” to resign from his position in April, stating that he had lost journalistic independence.

Trump further accused “60 Minutes” in a Truth Social post of reporting about him in a “derogatory and defamatory way” during their coverage of two stories on him in April.

He called on the Federal Communications Commission to revoke CBS News’ license and “impose the maximum fines and punishment” for allegedly attempting to help Harris win the 2024 election.

“I am so honored to be suing 60 Minutes, CBS Fake News, and Paramount, over their fraudulent, beyond recognition, reporting,” Trump said in an April 14 post.

“They did everything possible to illegally elect Kamala, including completely and corruptly changing major answers to Interview questions, but it just didn’t work for them. They are not a “News Show,” but a dishonest Political Operative simply disguised as ‘News,’ and must be responsible for what they have done, and are doing.”

“They should lose their license!” Trump continued. “Hopefully, the Federal Communications Commission (FCC), as headed by its Highly Respected Chairman, Brendan Carr, will impose the maximum fines and punishment, which is substantial, for their unlawful and illegal behavior.”

