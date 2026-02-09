Top Lib Influencer Spreads Ridiculous Fake News About Bad Bunny Halftime Show, Boy Detained By ICE

We were promised an incendiary Super Bowl halftime show by Puerto Rican singer Bad Bunny. The way he and his handlers made it sound, it was going to be so anti-American, anti-Trump and pro-queer, here’s what I expected would happen:

First, he’d come out and burn an American flag with guest musicians Rage Against the Machine. Then, a rainbow “pride” flag would rise from the ashes, and the Pet Shop Boys would come come out dressed as ICE agents, and after they tried to apprehend Bad Bunny, he would start kissing them.

This same-sex makeout session would continue, ad nauseam, until every patriotic, cisgender American had collapsed due to an aneurysm, and only those sufficiently woke would remain. The game would continue. Colin Kaepernick would be starting for both teams. All would be right with the world, at least for the left.

Instead, if you missed it, what we got was the most expensive (yet somehow, cheapest-looking) remake of “West Side Story” ever, only with much worse music.

The only genuinely LGBT-centric parts of the performance involved queer icons Lady Gaga and Ricky Martin, just in case you wanted to party like you were still on dial-up internet. The most radical political acts in the actual performance involved 1) Mr. Bunny singing solely en Español, which, whoop-de-doo, 2) spiking a football saying “We Are All America,” and 3) concluding his performance with a message saying “The only thing more powerful than hate is love” on the Jumbotron. (This is definitely true in the Judeo-Christian sense — although I don’t think that’s how he meant it, and secularly speaking, it’s worth noting that nukes are more powerful than both.)

Thus, for everyone on the left who was promised a burn-it-all-down halftime performance they could grift some rage-bait out of for days were stuck: What the heck were they going to do? They were told to expect fire-and-brimstone wokeness, they got something that made the first half — a 9-0 Seattle shutout which wasn’t as close as it sounded — look positively exciting.

Well, if you’re one half of the Krassenstein brothers, you had a solution: Lie your head off.

During the ceremony, there was a moment where Bad Bunny handed one of his Grammys (he just picked up a few of them) to a little boy watching his old TV. Clearly, this was him passing on the torch to a new generation, implying that he was inspiring himself. (If there was ever a moment that summed up the navel-gazing that was this performance, this was it, although I digress.)

But that’s not what Ed Krassenstein decided to make of it. Instead, he decided that the little boy was actually Liam Conejo Ramos — the 5-year-old abandoned by his father in Minneapolis as he tried to evade Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents who Democrats tried to say was used as “bait” to arrest his dad.

“Many of you may have missed this, but the little boy who Bad Bunny handed his Grammy to at the Super Bowl was Liam Ramos!” he wrote at just before 9 p.m. Eastern on X. “Amazing!”

And untrue!

Many of you may have missed this, but the little boy who Bad Bunny handed his Grammy to at the Super Bowl was Liam Ramos! Amazing! pic.twitter.com/1cDfi2faQ0 — Ed Krassenstein (@EdKrassen) February 9, 2026

This was up for almost a half hour before Krassenstein decided that maybe it wasn’t Ramos, and for almost another hour before he finally admitted that “the young child was Lincoln Fox — a child actor.”

UPDATE: according to the latest reports the young child was Lincoln Fox — a child actor. — Ed Krassenstein (@EdKrassen) February 9, 2026

The Instagram reel that confirmed it:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lincoln Fox (@the_lincfox)

This had both right and left — represented here by Meghan Basham and Taylor Lorenz, an odd couple to be expressing the same thought — telling Krassenstein to do the reasonable thing:

So take down your misinformation. — Megan Basham (@megbasham) February 9, 2026

So delete the false claim — Taylor Lorenz (@TaylorLorenz) February 9, 2026

The claim was still up as of 2 a.m. Eastern. Why even keep it up, you may ask? The pseudonymous writer Bonchie from RedState hit it pretty well:

I once got community-noted for making a joke about Gen Z. And this dude gets 294k likes on this made-up nonsense. The system is broken. https://t.co/PQaOPbpJ0z — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) February 9, 2026

That’s over 326,000 likes as of 2 a.m. Monday morning, as well as over 9 million views and 39,000 reposts.

The Krassensteins are engagement farmers extraordinaire, brothers who rose to fame by responding to President Donald Trump’s tweets nearly instantaneously with reflexive hot-takes before being banned by what was then Twitter for falsely amplifying their reach.

They’ve been reinstated under Elon Musk, but have consistently whined about their monetization under the current model. So, what do they do? They get more inflammatory in an attempt to get more clicks.

When it doesn’t involve lying, it involves other unsavory stunts. For instance, when former FBI Director James Comey got in trouble for an “86 47” post — a popular leftist meme effectively meaning 86ing the 47th, or current, president of the United States — he immediately took it down and apologized for anything that might reek of violence.

But guess who decided to repost in support of Comey?

James Comey is right 8647 is the way to go! It should become the new rallying call for Americans who are sick and tired of the US Constitution being torn up. It should be a rallying call for Americans who are fed up with the current administration’s corruption. The right… https://t.co/9a6BiczLYu — Ed Krassenstein (@EdKrassen) May 15, 2025

And guess what happened afterwards?

Here are more details about how the Trump administration had the Secret Service show up at my home, simply for posting “8647″ followed by an explanation in that thread saying I am not calling for violence. https://t.co/SHPgwQRrJ6 — Ed Krassenstein (@EdKrassen) May 16, 2025

To all of the Trump supporters who want to pretend this isn’t happening and I’m making this up. Here is the video. They called me at my gate in my neighborhood. I thought it was a hoax because I figured they would have been able to get into the gate, so I walked over to make… pic.twitter.com/3bsHhRGdTu — Ed Krassenstein (@EdKrassen) May 17, 2025

Yes, while most of us would have been ashamed to have done something that ended with the Secret Service at our house, Ed Krassenstein took to social media to grift off of it. That should be summary judgment in terms of who we’re dealing with, morally.

In this case, Ed knows that most people aren’t going to look beyond the first statement, much less his correction. Thank heavens for community notes, but it’s still preposterous he bothered posting this without fact-checking in the first place. When Bad Bunny couldn’t deliver on the kind of content lefties were promising their social media audience, just make it up, I suppose: the Krassenstein way.

