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American entrepreneur and special government employee for Health and Human Services Calley Means speaks during a news conference at the Health and Human Services Department on April 22, 2025, in Washington, D.C.
American entrepreneur and special government employee for Health and Human Services Calley Means speaks during a news conference at the Health and Human Services Department on April 22, 2025, in Washington, D.C. (Andrew Harnik / Getty Images)

Top MAHA Advisor Resigns from White House

 By Bryan Chai  October 22, 2026 at 4:37pm
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One of the most prominent figures in the “Make America Healthy Again” movement is leaving the Trump administration, but he’s making it clear that his support for the president and his health secretary isn’t going anywhere.

Calley Means, a senior adviser to Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., announced his resignation Thursday.

“I am resigning from the White House with tremendous respect for President Trump and Bobby Kennedy,” Means wrote in a post on social media platform X.

“They laid out a vision of combatting the entrenched, dark forces in DC that profit from Americans getting sick,” he continued.

Means also praised the administration’s accomplishments, saying that “more policy and cultural change has happened around these goals in the past 2 years than any time in history.”

The departing adviser added that he believes the MAHA movement is “just getting started.”

Means played a significant role in advancing Kennedy’s health agenda, including reforms to federal dietary guidelines, efforts to remove artificial food dyes, and initiatives targeting soda purchases through the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program.

“It was an honor to advocate for MAHA moms in the administration,” Means wrote, also highlighting his work on psychedelic reform, food ingredient oversight, and changes to government food procurement.

Despite the positive tone of his departure announcement, The Wall Street Journal reported that Means had experienced friction with other administration officials over the pace of certain MAHA initiatives.

Citing people familiar with the matter, the outlet reported that Means had grown frustrated with White House delays and believed food companies and special interests wielded too much influence over policy decisions.

Among the delayed initiatives were a federal definition of ultraprocessed foods and proposed changes to school meals that would reduce added sugar while increasing protein.

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The Wall Street Journal previously reported that Means had clashed with administration officials, some of whom viewed him as unwilling to make practical compromises on policy.

What should be the priority for the MAHA movement going forward?

Means declined to comment to the outlet about the reasons behind his resignation, while the White House offered a courteous assessment of his tenure.

“We are grateful for Calley Means’ time in the Trump Administration,” White House spokeswoman Allison Schuster told the outlet. “He has done a fantastic job for the MAHA movement.”

Means was hardly a peripheral figure in Kennedy’s political orbit.

He co-wrote the book “Good Energy” with his sister, Dr. Casey Means, and helped facilitate the initial conversation between Trump and Kennedy that ultimately brought the two political figures together.

His departure also comes as Republicans look to maintain support among MAHA voters ahead of the midterm elections, with some Kennedy supporters expressing frustration over the administration’s progress on certain health priorities.

For now, Means’ resignation represents the departure of an influential MAHA advocate from the White House, but his own words suggest that he views his work with Trump and Kennedy as a chapter in a larger movement rather than the end of the road.

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Bryan Chai
Sr. Editor / Sr. Writer
Bryan Chai has written news and sports for The Western Journal for more than five years and has produced more than 1,300 stories. He specializes in the NBA and NFL as well as politics.
Bryan Chai has written news and sports for The Western Journal for more than five years and has produced more than 1,300 stories. He specializes in the NBA and NFL as well as politics. He graduated with a BA in Creative Writing from the University of Arizona. He is an avid fan of sports, video games, politics and debate.
Birthplace
Hawaii
Education
Class of 2010 University of Arizona. BEAR DOWN.
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English, Korean
Topics of Expertise
Sports, Entertainment, Science/Tech




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