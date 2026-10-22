Top MAHA Advisor Resigns from White House

One of the most prominent figures in the “Make America Healthy Again” movement is leaving the Trump administration, but he’s making it clear that his support for the president and his health secretary isn’t going anywhere.

Calley Means, a senior adviser to Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., announced his resignation Thursday.

“I am resigning from the White House with tremendous respect for President Trump and Bobby Kennedy,” Means wrote in a post on social media platform X.

I am resigning from the White House with tremendous respect for President Trump and Bobby Kennedy. They laid out a vision of combatting the entrenched, dark forces in DC that profit from Americans getting sick. More policy and cultural change has happened around these goals in the past 2 years than any time in history – and I know this movement is just getting started. It was an honor to advocate for MAHA moms in the administration and steer policies like Dietary Guidelines reform, psychedelic reform, removing soda from SNAP, removing food dyes, GRAS reform, and overhauling government food procurement. — Calley Means (@calleymeans) October 22, 2026

“They laid out a vision of combatting the entrenched, dark forces in DC that profit from Americans getting sick,” he continued.

Means also praised the administration’s accomplishments, saying that “more policy and cultural change has happened around these goals in the past 2 years than any time in history.”

The departing adviser added that he believes the MAHA movement is “just getting started.”

Means played a significant role in advancing Kennedy’s health agenda, including reforms to federal dietary guidelines, efforts to remove artificial food dyes, and initiatives targeting soda purchases through the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program.

“It was an honor to advocate for MAHA moms in the administration,” Means wrote, also highlighting his work on psychedelic reform, food ingredient oversight, and changes to government food procurement.

Despite the positive tone of his departure announcement, The Wall Street Journal reported that Means had experienced friction with other administration officials over the pace of certain MAHA initiatives.

Citing people familiar with the matter, the outlet reported that Means had grown frustrated with White House delays and believed food companies and special interests wielded too much influence over policy decisions.

Among the delayed initiatives were a federal definition of ultraprocessed foods and proposed changes to school meals that would reduce added sugar while increasing protein.

The Wall Street Journal previously reported that Means had clashed with administration officials, some of whom viewed him as unwilling to make practical compromises on policy.

What should be the priority for the MAHA movement going forward? More dietary reforms Legislation against ultraprocessed foods Improving school meal standards Your vote matters! To ensure your vote is counted, a verification link has been sent to . Please check your inbox and click the link in the email to verify your email address and complete your vote. Important: Your vote will not be counted until you click the verification link in the email. Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use More dietary reforms 20% (5 votes) Legislation against ultraprocessed foods 56% (14 votes) Improving school meal standards 24% (6 votes)

Means declined to comment to the outlet about the reasons behind his resignation, while the White House offered a courteous assessment of his tenure.

“We are grateful for Calley Means’ time in the Trump Administration,” White House spokeswoman Allison Schuster told the outlet. “He has done a fantastic job for the MAHA movement.”

Means was hardly a peripheral figure in Kennedy’s political orbit.

He co-wrote the book “Good Energy” with his sister, Dr. Casey Means, and helped facilitate the initial conversation between Trump and Kennedy that ultimately brought the two political figures together.

His departure also comes as Republicans look to maintain support among MAHA voters ahead of the midterm elections, with some Kennedy supporters expressing frustration over the administration’s progress on certain health priorities.

For now, Means’ resignation represents the departure of an influential MAHA advocate from the White House, but his own words suggest that he views his work with Trump and Kennedy as a chapter in a larger movement rather than the end of the road.

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