MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough said with certainty Thursday that President Joe Biden will lose the election based on a new poll finding nearly two-thirds of Democrats calling on him to step down.

An AP/NORC poll from Wednesday found 65 percent of Democrats believe Biden should drop out of the race and the party should select a different nominee as concerns about his age and mental acuity have increasingly inflicted the party.

Scarborough asserted on “Morning Joe” that it is impossible for a candidate to win with these sorts of numbers.

“Show me any candidate from any year, running for any position, where he gets to the general election and two-thirds of his own party do not want him to run,” he said. “I don’t care if it’s Joe Biden in 2024, if it’s Joe Scarborough in, like, 1996, if it’s a mayor running in 2014, that candidate is going to lose.

“Those are numbers you just can’t get past, Mika.”

Co-host Mika Brzezinski appeared to express doubt Biden will be the nominee, saying she trusts the judgment of former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

“And what you just said, Joe, this just goes back to the point that you made a week ago, perhaps more, that the Dems need to get it together. They really need to get whatever they’ve got going, going,” Brzezinski said. “Whatever it is, the problem should not be our candidate, the focus should be on Donald Trump.

“You know, it may or may not be Joe Biden. I trust Joe Biden’s abilities.

“I also trust Nancy Pelosi’s political acumen. Nobody knows politics better than her, and nobody more than Nancy Pelosi. She does not get out there without information to back it up. She doesn’t take risks, and she knows her politics, she knows her numbers.”

Pelosi did not give an adamant answer on whether Biden should stay in the race after having remained a staunch supporter of his throughout his first term.

Twenty congressional Democrats have called on the president to withdraw his re-election bid in response to his disastrous debate performance.

Democratic California Rep. Adam Schiff, a current senatorial candidate, publicly spoke out against Biden’s candidacy in a Wednesday statement.

“But our nation is at a crossroads. A second Trump presidency will undermine the very foundation of our democracy, and I have serious concerns about whether the President can defeat Donald Trump in November,” Schiff told the Los Angeles Times.

Polls have shown voters’ concerns about the 81-year-old Biden’s age and his mental capacity throughout his presidency.

The corporate media have long framed these concerns as right-wing conspiracies and even as a Russian narrative prior to the debate.

