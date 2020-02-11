SECTIONS
Top Mueller Prosecutor Resigns from DOJ Amid Roger Stone Sentencing Turmoil

Former Donald Trump adviser Roger Stone and his wife, Nydia, leave the E. Barrett Prettyman U.S. Courthouse on Nov. 15, 2019.Win McNamee / Getty ImagesFormer Donald Trump adviser Roger Stone and his wife, Nydia, leave the E. Barrett Prettyman U.S. Courthouse on Nov. 15, 2019. (Win McNamee / Getty Images)

By Chuck Ross
Published February 11, 2020 at 1:44pm
Special assistant U.S. attorney Aaron Zelinsky, who handled several of the most prominent cases in the special counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia probe, resigned Tuesday amid turmoil surrounding a prison sentence recommendation for Roger Stone, a confidant of President Donald Trump.

Zelinsky filed a notice withdrawing from the case with Judge Amy Berman Jackson, who oversaw Stone’s trial.

The filing also says that Zelinsky “resigned effective immediately” as a special assistant U.S. attorney.

Hours before the resignation, a senior Justice Department official told reporters that the agency plans to revise federal prosecutors’ recommendation that Stone serve up to nine years in prison on false statements and witness tampering charges.

Federal prosecutors in Washington, D.C., recommended that Stone serve between 87 and 108 months in prison on the charges.

Trump blasted the recommendation in a series of tweets early Tuesday morning and indicated that he was considering a pardon for Stone.

He called the recommendation “disgraceful,” and said that he “cannot allow this miscarriage of justice.”

A Justice Department official issued a surprising rebuke of the D.C. attorney’s offices’ recommendation, calling it “extreme, excessive and grossly disproportionate.”

The official also said that the recommendation was “not what had been briefed to the Department.”

The Justice Department did not respond to a request for comment about Zelinsky’s withdrawal and resignation.

Zelinsky worked on several components of the sprawling special counsel’s probe.

He was involved in the prosecution of former Trump campaign aide George Papadopoulos.

In the Stone probe, Zelinsky interviewed and investigated Randy Credico and Jerome Corsi, two Stone associates who prosecutors suspected may have been a link between Stone and WikiLeaks.

Witnesses and attorneys who dealt with Zelinsky described him to The Daily Caller News Foundation as among the most aggressive prosecutors they dealt with on the special counsel’s team.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.

A version of this article appeared on The Daily Caller News Foundation website.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Chuck Ross
Founded by Tucker Carlson, a 25-year veteran of print and broadcast media, and Neil Patel, former chief policy adviser to Vice President Dick Cheney, The Daily Caller News Foundation is a 501(c)(3) non-profit providing original investigative reporting from a team of professional reporters that operates for the public benefit.







