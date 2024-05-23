Ohio’s secretary of state is warning Democrats that unless they do more than has been done to date, President Joe Biden will not be on Ohio’s ballot for the presidential election.

Ohio has a law that says nominees for president and vice president must be “certified to the secretary of state or nominated on or before the 90th day before the day of the general election,” according to WLWT-TV.

This year, that deadline falls on Aug. 7. However, the Democratic National Convention is not even scheduled to start until 12 days after the deadline.

In past years, state lawmakers have passed legislative fixes that waive the deadline when a convention and Ohio’s deadline do not align.

Not this year.

Ohio House Speaker Jason Stephens has said there is not enough interest on the part of Ohio Republicans in fixing the problem for action to be taken, according to Fox News.

“There’s just not the will to do that from the legislature,” Stephens said.

With that as the backdrop, Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose on Tuesday wrote the chairwoman of the Ohio Democratic Party, wondering how they plan to deal with the problem.

Are you voting for Trump? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 99% (1213 Votes) No: 1% (10 Votes)

The letter, attached to a post on social media platform X, noted that LaRose asked in April for some hint of what the Democratic Party might be planning, without getting a response.

I’ve said from here to Colorado that it’s in the best interest of voters to have a choice in the race for president. I’m also duty-bound to follow the law as Ohio’s chief elections officer. As it stands today, the Democratic Party’s presidential nominee will not be on the Ohio… pic.twitter.com/Y5AkZBoow2 — Frank LaRose (@FrankLaRose) May 21, 2024

In his post, LaRose said if Democrats do nothing, his hands are tied.

“I’ve said from here to Colorado that it’s in the best interest of voters to have a choice in the race for president. I’m also duty-bound to follow the law as Ohio’s chief elections officer,” La Rose said in his post.

“As it stands today, the Democratic Party’s presidential nominee will not be on the Ohio ballot,” he posted.

“That is not my choice. It’s due to a conflict in the law created by the party, and the party has so far offered no legally acceptable remedy,” he wrote.

“The Ohio House speaker said today there won’t be a legislative solution, so I’ve sent a letter to @OHDems chair seeking (again) a solution that upholds the law and respects the voters. I trust they’ll act quickly,” he wrote.

Absent a legislative waiver, the options would be for Democrats to either sue to force Biden onto the ballot or find a way to officially nominate Biden before the convention to satisfy Ohio’s requirement before the state deadline.

Although WLWT did not have any comments from Democrats in its report, it wrote, “Either way, Ohio Democrats said the president will be on the November ballot.”

Republican Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said a way will be found to get Biden on the ballot, saying that if the legislature will not act, then it’s “going to be done by the court,” according to Fox News.

A Note from Our Deputy Managing Editor: I heard a chilling comment the other day: “We don’t even know if an election will be held in 2024.” That wasn’t said by a conspiracy theorist or a doomsday prophet. No, former U.S. national security advisor Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn said that to the founder of The Western Journal, Floyd Brown. Gen. Flynn’s warning means that the 2024 election is the most important election for every single living American. If we lose this one to the wealthy elites who hate us, hate God, and hate what America stands for, we can only assume that 248 years of American history and the values we hold dear to our hearts may soon vanish. The end game is here, and as Benjamin Franklin said, “We must all hang together, or assuredly we shall all hang separately.” All of this means that without you, it’s over. We have the platform, the journalists, and the experience to fight back hard, but Big Tech is strangling us through advertising blacklists, shadow bans, and algorithms. Did you know that we’ve been blacklisted by 90% of advertisers? Without direct support from you, our readers, we can’t continue the fight. Can we count on your support? It may not seem like much, but a Western Journal Membership can make all the difference in the world because when you support us directly, you cut Big Tech out of the picture. They lose control. A monthly Western Journal Membership costs less than one coffee and breakfast sandwich each month, and it gets you access to ALL of our content — news, commentary, and premium articles. You’ll experience a radically reduced number of ads, and most importantly you will be vitally supporting the fight for America’s soul in 2024. We are literally counting on you because without our members, The Western Journal would cease to exist. Will you join us in the fight? Sincerely, Josh Manning Deputy Managing Editor The Western Journal

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.