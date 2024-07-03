Democratic Party insiders, in apparent panic as reports of President Joe Biden’s potential departure from his re-election campaign percolate, have made a proverbial deal with the devil to replace the octogenarian candidate.

That is, if a Wednesday report from Reuters is to be believed.

Citing seven unnamed “senior” sources leaking the information from within the Biden campaign, the White House and the party itself, the report said one name stands out as a top candidate to replace Biden’s primary slot on the ticket.

Vice President Kamala Harris now leads the pack of potential contenders, the sources said.

The replacement of Biden has become a topic dominating headlines since the president’s troublingly pitiful performance in Thursday’s debate against the presumptive Republican nominee, former President Donald Trump.

Several names have been floated as potential replacements for Biden, but Harris has emerged as the top candidate, according to Reuters.

The move would certainly bring a few immediate benefits to Democrats’ attempt to hold the executive branch by any means necessary.

Chiefly, Harris would have access to the campaign’s coffers.

If she were relegated again to a vice presidential position for another candidate on the ticket, this would not be the case, and the fate of those millions of dollars becomes murky.

Harris also would inherit Biden’s campaign infrastructure, making for a relatively smooth pivot to the primary ticket position.

As CNBC noted, the vice president also maintains connections to donors and supporters from her failed run for the presidency in 2020.

Harris is no perfect candidate, however, and she has enough troubling baggage that her selection could be a total disaster for Democrats.

The Democratic National Committee knows this all too well. The DNC’s focus groups have found that voters simply don’t like Kamala Harris.

A few of those criticizing Harris cited her grating and seemingly forced laughter. Others questioned whether Biden likes her at all.

In the past, Harris has used these criticisms to play the victim.

Then there’s the small matter of whom she would be facing.

Trump has already taken shots at Harris. A primary matchup between these two would be entertaining, to say the least.

While it’s not been decided who will replace Biden or whether the president will even step down as a candidate, one thing is clear: The Democratic Party has some difficult decisions ahead if it wants to avoid a huge mistake.

