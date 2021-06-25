Path 27
Top Podcaster Joe Rogan Declares Biden Is 'Out of His Mind' and 'Barely Hanging in There'

Jack Davis June 25, 2021
There is a void at the top of the nation where a leader out to be, according to podcaster Joe Rogan.

Rogan and comedian Iliza Shlesinger were diagnosing the ills of modern America on Thursday when Rogan added Biden to the list.

“In the future, they’re gonna be saying it’s one of the most tumultuous periods in the history of the country,” Rogan said.

Shlesinger agreed. “We’ll look back and it will be scary. Everybody was afraid of getting canceled, people were eating each other, nobody was listening to science,” she said.

WARNING: The following video contains vulgar language that some viewers will find offensive.

Rogan then argued the nation is rudderless.

“Well, we’re unhinged, in a lot of ways, and we’re not anchored down by a real leader. You know, we don’t really have a real leader in this country anymore,” he said.

“You can say Joe Biden is the president, he’s our leader, and you’d be correct on paper, but, I mean, everybody knows he’s out of his mind. He’s just barely hanging in there.”

Biden’s behavior Thursday, when he whispered words into a microphone during a news conference, also drew some attention.

The New York Post, in a Wednesday editorial, labeled Biden as “confusing and out of it” in his Wednesday news conference on gun control.

“He slurred his words,” the Post editorial noted.

“He called the ATF ‘the AFT.’ At one point, he talked about the history of the Second Amendment and ‘the blood of patriots’ before concluding that someone would need nuclear weapons to take down the government. If you weren’t confused, you were horrified,” the Post’s editorial board wrote.

“Biden was obviously tired, speaking in barely a monotone. He couldn’t pronounce ‘cognitive.'”

The editorial noted that any time former President Donald Trump said anything, his words were critically dissected.

“Yet a protective circle has formed around Biden, preventing them from stating the obvious: Joe Biden, 78, looked out of it.

“Maybe Biden was having an off day. But he’s had a number of them. And his team keeps hustling him off stage as the media shouts after him, making you wonder why they keep preventing him from answering questions.”

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




