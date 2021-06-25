Top Podcaster Joe Rogan Declares Biden Is 'Out of His Mind' and 'Barely Hanging in There'

There is a void at the top of the nation where a leader out to be, according to podcaster Joe Rogan.

Rogan and comedian Iliza Shlesinger were diagnosing the ills of modern America on Thursday when Rogan added Biden to the list.

“In the future, they’re gonna be saying it’s one of the most tumultuous periods in the history of the country,” Rogan said.

Shlesinger agreed. “We’ll look back and it will be scary. Everybody was afraid of getting canceled, people were eating each other, nobody was listening to science,” she said.

WARNING: The following video contains vulgar language that some viewers will find offensive.

Joe Rogan doesn’t hold back when talking about Joe Biden, “we don’t really have a leader in this country anymore.” pic.twitter.com/V30fktlihx — The First (@TheFirstonTV) June 25, 2021

Rogan then argued the nation is rudderless.

“Well, we’re unhinged, in a lot of ways, and we’re not anchored down by a real leader. You know, we don’t really have a real leader in this country anymore,” he said.

“You can say Joe Biden is the president, he’s our leader, and you’d be correct on paper, but, I mean, everybody knows he’s out of his mind. He’s just barely hanging in there.”

Biden’s behavior Thursday, when he whispered words into a microphone during a news conference, also drew some attention.

Joe Biden whispering into the microphone during a press conference may be some of the most cringe moments throughout this sham presidency. — DJ Freedom Rockets 🚀 (@DJFreedomRocket) June 24, 2021

This is nuts pic.twitter.com/L592KeVXaZ — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) June 24, 2021

The New York Post, in a Wednesday editorial, labeled Biden as “confusing and out of it” in his Wednesday news conference on gun control.

“He slurred his words,” the Post editorial noted.

“He called the ATF ‘the AFT.’ At one point, he talked about the history of the Second Amendment and ‘the blood of patriots’ before concluding that someone would need nuclear weapons to take down the government. If you weren’t confused, you were horrified,” the Post’s editorial board wrote.

“Biden was obviously tired, speaking in barely a monotone. He couldn’t pronounce ‘cognitive.'”

The editorial noted that any time former President Donald Trump said anything, his words were critically dissected.

“Yet a protective circle has formed around Biden, preventing them from stating the obvious: Joe Biden, 78, looked out of it.

“Maybe Biden was having an off day. But he’s had a number of them. And his team keeps hustling him off stage as the media shouts after him, making you wonder why they keep preventing him from answering questions.”

