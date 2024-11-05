Top Political Analyst Says Pollsters Are Missing 'A Massive Shift'

The polls are offering a fuzzy snapshot of the presidential race because they have not focused on a growing Republican base across the nation, according to a top political analyst.

Alex Castellanos, who worked on campaigns for GOP candidates such as Jeb Bush and Mitt Romney, said Sunday that changing fundamentals have been overlooked.

“I think the pollsters are getting this wrong,” he said in a clip posted to YouTube.

“We’re all missing something, because they’re giving us the same poll over and over again. There isn’t even statistical variation,” Castellanos said.







“It’s like they’re telling us we’re watching a basketball game where every play’s a jump ball,” he said.

“Somebody’s missing something.”

“What I think they’re missing is a massive shift in voter registration underneath all of this. Thirty-one states have voter registration by party. Thirty of them in the past four years have seen movement toward Republicans,” he continnued.

“I think there’s, I’m not going to call it a wave, but I think there’s a wavelet out there of Republican enthusiasm and registration.

“If I register to vote Republican, whether I’m switching or new, what am I going to do?” he said.

The Hill quoted a GOP pollster it did not name as suggesting a less charitable motive.

“I used to think it was incompetence. Now I think it’s part of the strategy,” the pollster said.

“They’re trying to drive down enthusiasm. Why are you going to vote for somebody if you think they’re going to lose? And they’re trying to drive down fundraising and donations,” the pollster said.

Pollster Nate Silver recently said Trump has been well ahead of Harris, regardless of what late polls say.

“It’s basically 55-45 Trump or 54-45, with a small chance of a tie,” Silver explained with regards to the Electoral College vote.

“It’s been a little weird. I mean look, it’s gradually drifted to Trump over a fairly long period now. Two out of every three days Harris has lost ground in the forecast since roughly early October,” he said.

Silver said late polls are often fake results.

“They all, every time a pollster [says], ‘Oh, every state is just +1, every single state’s a tie,’ No! You’re f***ing herding! You’re cheating,” he argued.

Herding involves polling firms adjusting their results to other pollsters’ findings so as to not be too much of an outlier, according to the American Association for Public Opinion Research.

The danger is that all the firms then end up collectively biasing their results in a way that does not match reality among the voting public.

