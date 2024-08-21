Top Pollster Admits Kamala Harris Had 'Best Launch' in Decades, But Says It Won't Be Enough to Beat Trump

Pollster Frank Luntz said that Vice President Kamala Harris’ effective campaign launch is not sufficient for her to defeat former President Donald Trump in the 2024 election.

The Vice President launched her campaign on July 21st. Luntz, on “CNN News Central,” said that despite Harris having the “best launch” in decades, the polling difference between her and Trump is so small that she must surge after the Democratic National Convention to have a clear path to victory.

“She’s had the best launch that I’ve seen in my career. You’d have to go back to a time that I don’t remember, to [former Republican presidential nominee] Wendell Willkie in 1940, someone who‘s taken the country by storm, but that’s still not enough … The difference is so miniscule between Trump and Harris, but that’s why these two nights, tonight and tomorrow night, are so important,” Luntz said.

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.