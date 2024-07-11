Pollster Nate Silver described Vice President Kamala Harris as “mediocre at best” and said former President Donald Trump would likely defeat her in the November presidential election if she were to replace President Joe Biden during a podcast posted to YouTube on Wednesday.

Many Americans, including Trump, have speculated that Harris will take Biden’s place at the top of the Democratic ticket in the wake of Biden’s disastrous June 27 debate performance against the former president.

Speaking Wednesday on the “Risky Business” podcast, Silver said that even if Harris is a lackluster politician, she is preferable to Biden as she is mentally competent.

However, he said he thought she would likely lose in a matchup against Trump.

“I mean, you can think Kamala Harris is a mediocre at best politician, which I do, and she might not be your cup of tea, but it’s just a bizarre argument,” Silver said. “Do you not have the leverage to say, ‘Let’s agree that Kamala Harris is a less bad option?’

“She is capable of actually prosecuting the case against Trump. You’re not lying to the American public about her fitness for office. And you know what? She’ll probably lose, but Biden’s probably gonna lose too.”

He continued, “What’s the world in which Biden wins that Harris doesn’t win? I mean, it’s like the worlds where Biden wins involve worlds where the polling is so far off we don’t know anything to begin with, or where Trump goes to jail or something.

“And like any Democrat can win under those conditions, any halfway competent Democrat. Maybe we’re not going to get more than a halfway competent option.”

CNN senior data reporter Harry Enten said Monday he would “take a roll of the dice” on Harris if he were a Democratic donor, as she is polling ahead of Biden with independent voters.

Will Harris be chosen to replace Biden at the top of the ticket? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 100% (1 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

“I don’t mean to diagnose him medically, but you can’t project, ‘We are the campaign that is just a steady hand, competence, no chaos anymore.’ That cat is out of the bag,” Silver said. “It’s too late for that. You’re selling people on a lie. …

“The honest thing to do is to say, ‘We chose this woman to be vice president, and she has served as vice president for three and a half years now. At any moment, she could become president. Joe Biden could have a heart attack. There could be some type of attack on wherever Joe Biden is located. We elected people, elected Kamala Harris to be vice president, and clearly, you’re in a situation where she is more fit to be president than Biden over the next four years.'”

Trump leads Harris 45.6 percent to 43.9 percent in a head-to-head matchup, according to an average of recent polls calculated by The Hill.

A Reuters/Ipsos poll released in early July found the two were neck-and-neck, with 43 percent of voters backing the former president and 42 percent supporting the vice president.

“What’s it say about her?” Silver said. “What’s it say about how cynical the decision was? Maybe you picked her in… summer 2020 because you were in a period where there was a lot of this racial reckoning, so-called, right? But she is a senator from California; she’s been a district attorney, right? She is someone who I think is generally regarded as very smart and competent.

“The problems were mostly the fact that, politically, she wasn’t a very compelling candidate, although she might have some upside potential. But what’s it say about Kamala Harris that none of these Democrats entrust her?

“If I were her, I’d be like, ‘F*** these f***ing people.’”

WARNING: The following video contains vulgar language that some viewers may find offensive.

Prominent Pollster Says Kamala Harris Is ‘Mediocre At Best’ And Would ‘Probably Lose’ To Trump pic.twitter.com/Fikj3KBGpI — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) July 11, 2024

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation.

For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.