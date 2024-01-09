A lead prosecutor in the criminal case against former President Donald Trump in Georgia met with the Biden administration’s White House Counsel’s Office before the indictment, according to records published by opposition research firm Marco Polo.

Nathan Wade, the alleged romantic partner of Democratic District Attorney Fani Willis of Fulton County, was hired by Wills to be a special prosecutor in the case of Georgia v. Trump, et al.

After his appointment as a special prosecutor, Wade met with officials of the White House Counsel’s Office on May 23 and Nov. 18, 2022, during Willis’ investigation of Trump and several months before his indictment, according to billing receipts published by Marco Polo on social media platform X.

We’re proud of @mikeroman for having the courage to expose these blatant conflicts of interest in writing; @FaniforDA should be disbarred for hiring her philandering pillow talkmate. More interesting, however, than Wade’s Malcolm X wannabe persona with pinstripe 3-piece suits &… https://t.co/RzBaPabEX8 pic.twitter.com/xOY4u5o5Mf — Marco Polo (@MarcoPolo501c3) January 8, 2024

In both cases, Wade billed the district attorney’s office $2,000 for eight hours of work regarding his meetings with the White House Counsel’s Office.

The names of the officials he met with are unknown, and it is unclear whether he met with Dana Remus or Stuart Delery, Biden’s two White House counsels during that period.

I just sent a criminal referral requesting an immediate investigation into Fani Willis and her alleged secret boyfriend, Nathan Wade, to Gov. Brian Kemp and AG Chris Carr. Georgians are sick and tired of Fani using her office to go after Joe Biden’s top political opponent rather… pic.twitter.com/kI2wnfehDn — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) January 10, 2024



Trump is the leading candidate for the Republican presidential nomination to challenge President Joe Biden in the 2024 presidential election.

Currently, Trump is leading Biden in a majority of polls across several battleground states.

Trump has pleaded not guilty in his criminal case in Georgia, which is one of three indictments against him.

He has accused the prosecutors in each case of partisan election interference on Biden’s behalf.

The White House and the Trump campaign did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.