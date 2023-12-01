Share
News

Top Ramaswamy Staffer Quits to Join Trump Campaign

 By Ben Kew  December 1, 2023 at 2:59pm
Share

The campaign of longshot GOP presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy might be running out of steam.

The Messenger first reported Wednesday that one of the businessman’s top campaign aides was leaving to join the campaign of former President Donald Trump, the frontrunner in the race.

The outlet reported that Ramaswamy’s national political director, Brian Swensen, would “take a new job working closely with Trump campaign senior adviser Susie Wiles in the upper echelon of the Trump campaign.”

He was expected to join the Trump team on Friday.

Trending:
Elizabeth Warren Now Coming for Your Sandwiches: 'Today's Left Is Out of Control'

The move was described as a blow to Ramaswamy, who went from being a rank outsider to one of the top contenders in the race for the Republican nomination in 2024.

However, it was noted that Swensen and Wiles have a history together, having worked together on Florida Sen. Rick Scott’s successful bid to become governor back in 2010.

Ramaswamy’s communications director, Tricia McLaughlin, told The Messenger that Swensen’s “departure has been amicable and his duties in New Hampshire will be absorbed by Ramaswamy senior advisor Mike Biundo,” the outlet reported.

Will Trump be the GOP nominee?

“We absolutely love Brian and completely wish him the best,” McLaughlin said.

“I think this is best for both campaigns,” she told CNN.

The outlet quoted Trump campaign sources as saying Swensen will work on the former president’s political operation in the early voting states.

Related:
Vivek Ramaswamy Develops Clever Fundraiser Off Nikki Haley Debate Insult

The 38-year-old Ramaswamy, who made his fortune as the CEO of a biotech company, has pulled few punches since announcing his campaign, focusing his jabs on other secondary candidates rather than Trump.

In the most recent Republican debate, he attacked former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, calling her “Dick Cheney in 3-inch heels.”

According to the latest RealClearPolitics polling averages, Ramaswamy is in fourth place with 4.8 percent. Trump leads the way with 62 percent, followed by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis with 13.6 percent and Haley with 9.6 percent.

The businessman’s percentage has declined from a high of 8.1 percent on Sep. 21, indicating that support for Ramaswamy has cooled off.

A Note from Our Staff:

Did you know that 90 percent of advertisers will have nothing to do with The Western Journal? The liberal elites have put us on one of their financial kill lists.

They did it because we’ve told the truth and spoken out against them for over a decade. And since they couldn’t shut us up, now, they’re trying to starve us out.

We’re turning to you because, frankly, we have to have your help. It might not sound like much, but just one membership to The Western Journal can make a real difference.

We don’t have a huge staff, big salaries, or deep donor pockets. We’re family-owned and independent. But because we're independent from the elites, we have to rely on readers like you.

Can we count on you for just a single membership? The cost of a month-long membership is less than a single cup of Starbucks coffee. And, unlike with Starbucks, you can be 100 percent certain that every penny we spend goes toward fighting for traditional American values and against liberal elites.

Please help us continue exposing the truth. Please join today.

Thank you for reading The Western Journal!

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , , ,
Share
Ben Kew
Ben Kew is a conservative journalist and commentator. Originally from the United Kingdom, he studied politics and modern languages at the University of Bristol. He started his career at Breitbart London aged 20, before moving to the U.S. to cover Congress and eventually becoming the outlet’s Latin America correspondent until the end of 2020. Since then he has worked in editorial roles at RedState and Human Events. He has also written for The Spectator, Spiked, The Epoch Times, The Critic and PanAm Post.
Ben Kew is a conservative journalist and commentator. Originally from the United Kingdom, he studied politics and modern languages at the University of Bristol. He started his career at Breitbart London aged 20, before moving to the U.S. to cover Congress and eventually becoming the outlet’s Latin America correspondent until the end of 2020. Since then he has worked in editorial roles at RedState and Human Events. He has also written for The Spectator, Spiked, The Epoch Times, The Critic and PanAm Post.




Top Ramaswamy Staffer Quits to Join Trump Campaign
22-Year-Old College Football Player Dies Following Team Workout
George Santos Goes on 3-Hour Social Media Tirade, Airs Out Alleged Dirty Laundry of Colleagues
Arizona's Democratic Attorney General Announces Election Charges Against Two Republican Officials
Exorcist Warns Against Attending Taylor Swift Concerts, Says Artist Is 'Probably' Attracting Demons
See more...

Conversation